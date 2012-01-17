* Offers for BankUnited due by Jan. 17

* Private Equity owners put BankUnited up for sale

PHILADELPHIA, Jan 16 BB&T Corp (BBT.N) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are among the suitors in talks to acquire BankUnited Inc (BKU.N), according to a report by Bloomberg news.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N) also may bid for the Florida bank, according to the report.

BankUnited has asked for offers by Jan. 17 and told potential buyers it’s seeking to finish the sale effort within about two weeks, the report said.

BankUnited, BB&T, TD and PNC could not be immediately reached for comment.

BankUnited Inc's private equity owners have put the bank up for sale and have hired Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) to run the process, Reuters previously reported. The private equity owners of BankUnited, which has a market value of about $2.3 billion, include Wilbur Ross's WL Ross & Co, Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Carlyle Group [CYL.UL]. BankUnited has already proven to be a blockbuster deal for the private equity firms. When the company went public in January 2011, the private equity investors saw the value of their initial investment of $900 million nearly triple at the IPO price of $27 per share.

(Reporting By Jessica Hall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((jessica.hall@thomsonreuters.com; 1 215 922 1086)) Keywords: BANKUNITED/BIDDERS

