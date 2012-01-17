By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 17 Google Inc's
(GOOG.O) strong holiday-quarter results may take a backseat to
growing concerns about long-term margins after it dives into a
fiercely competitive smartphone market through its $12.5 billion
acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI.N).
Shares in the Internet search and advertising leader, which
reports fourth-quarter results on Thursday, scaled a four-year
high of $670.25 this month on expectations it benefited from
strong online holiday shopping.
But that enthusiasm cooled after Motorola -- the cellphone
pioneer that has been lapped by the likes of Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
-- warned it will miss Wall Street's sales expectations in the
pivotal holiday quarter. That would mark the second straight
quarter that revenue falls short of target. [ID:nL3E8C677L]
Investors have been uneasy about Google’s plans to buy
Motorola, a deal the companies expect to close early this year.
CEO Larry Page has never fully detailed his long-term strategy
for the asset other than saying it will be run as a separate
company. Analysts say the company fears alienating Samsung
(005930.KS) and other Motorola rivals that helped its Android
platform become the world's foremost mobile-software system.
“You’ve got this big millstone that’s about to be draped
around Google’s neck,” said BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis.
“Motorola is a low to no-margin business mixing with a
higher margin business,” Gillis said.
In the short run, Google remains one of the largest
beneficiaries of a rapid migration of shoppers and viewers to
the Internet from traditional media.
Online spending in the United States reached a record $35.27
billion from Nov. 1 through Dec. 26, up 15 percent versus the
corresponding period last year, research house comScore
reported. [ID:nN1E7BR084]
Analysts believe Google’s U.S. search advertising business
performed strongly in the last three months of the year, as
online retailers and other companies spent heavily to advertise
on Google, where two out of every three Internet searches take
place.
EUROPE -- SWING FACTOR
Google, which has beaten Wall Street’s financial targets for
five of the last seven quarters, saw its shares jump 6 percent
in October after the company’s third-quarter profit and revenue
came in well above expectations.
The company's fourth-quarter net revenue, which excludes
fees shared with partner websites, is expected to jump 32
percent to $8.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts expect Google to report adjusted earnings per share of
$10.49, compared with $8.75 in the year-ago period.
A big wildcard is Europe, which analysts estimate accounts
for roughly 40 percent of Google’s revenue. With the region
grappling with a sovereign debt crisis and the resultant
economic uncertainty, many analysts have stuck with conservative
fourth-quarter estimates.
“Our checks were suggesting maybe a modest slowdown in
growth versus Q3’s growth rate” in Europe, said Aaron Kessler,
an analyst at Raymond James. “There’s some room for upside for
Google if Europe comes in better than expected.”
Apart from its mobile strategy, Wall Street will be keen to
hear co-founder Page address a number of key longer-term
questions on Thursday.
The company's spending growth rate is likely to come under
scrutiny. Page, who took the reins as chief executive in April,
has aggressively weeded the company of dozens of projects and
products, including efforts in renewable energy and healthcare.
By eliminating non-essential projects, Page has sought to
“put more wood” behind the key arrows in Google’s quiver. The
company has embarked on an acquisition and hiring spree to
position itself to take advantage of key trends such as mobile
computing and social networking.
Its recently-launched social network, Google+, counts more
than 40 million users, representing a promising start as Google
tries to catch up with Facebook’s more than 800 million users.
But recent efforts to promote Google+, such as prominently
featuring people’s profiles within search results, have
triggered criticism that it is unfairly favoring its own
services over those of rivals, such as Twitter. A Federal Trade
Commission investigation into Google’s business practices was
recently expanded to include Google+, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters last week. [ID:nL1E8CDDJ2]
WHAT'S MOBILE END GAME?
Even Android, Google’s free and dominant smartphone
operating software, may be the subject of debate. Apple may be
catching up, thanks to a new iPhone model released in October.
According to a report by industry research firm NPD Group,
smartphones running Apple’s iOS accounted for 43 percent of U.S.
retail smartphone sales in the months of October and November,
versus 26 percent during the third quarter.
Android, by contrast, saw its market share slip from 60
percent to 47 percent during the period, according to NPD,
though it still remains the No.1 player.
Google may be counting on Motorola to help the company
develop its own line of Android phones and tablet computers, to
better compete with Apple’s iPhone and iPad. But that might also
anger HTC (2498.TW) and other Android users.
“Once this deal closes, there remains a lot of questions,”
said Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Herman Leung. “The key
question is do you keep the hardware business, and if you do,
how does that impact the ecosystem of Android."
Many analysts believe, however, that Google’s primary motive
for acquiring Motorola was to secure its treasure trove of
patents: a key asset it can use to defend itself in the
increasingly litigious mobile arena.
Still, it’s unclear if Google believes it will have
sufficiently built up its patent arsenal with Motorola, or if it
will keep shopping for more.
“How much more patent buying (does Google) gear themselves
up for?” wondered Leung. “How many more linebackers do you need
for Android’s defense?”
