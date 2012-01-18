* RIM's sagging share price invites speculation
Jan 17 Shares of Research In Motion jumped
more than 10 percent on Tuesday after a tech blog said
the BlackBerry maker was actively seeking to sell itself to
South Korean smartphone rival Samsung Electronics.
The Boy Genius Report website cited an unidentified source
saying that RIM co-Chief Executive Jim Balsillie was meeting
with companies interested in either licensing its software or
buying a part or all of RIM, with Samsung (005930.KS) leading
the pack.
Jefferies analyst Peter Misek later said the report of
the Samsung talks was likely true but that licensing deals for
RIM's upcoming phone software was a more likely scenario and
would in turn lead to a major restructuring.
A Samsung spokesman and a RIM spokeswoman both declined
to comment.
RIM has been the target of a steady stream of takeover
speculation in recent months as its market valuation has crawled
along at multi-year lows. Product delays and profit warnings
have eroded confidence in RIM and its management.
Samsung, which has emerged as the No. 1 smartphone
manufacturer on the back of booming demand for its Android-based
models, said on Tuesday it plans to merge its own "bada"
operating system with an open-source platform supported by
chipmaker Intel. (INTC.O) [ID:nL3E8CH2K7]
Android, the world's most popular smartphone operating
system, is owned by Google (GOOG.O) and used by a slew of
handset manufacturers, including Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) and
HTC (2498.TW), as well as Samsung.
Jefferies' Misek said Samsung and HTC might both be
interested in paying RIM $10 per device to use its fresh
operating system. That would give them access tp the 75
million-plus BlackBerry users and limit their dependence on
Android.
He said RIM could announce a deal within three months
and the appointment of a new chairperson could speed up the
process.
Balsillie and fellow chief executive Mike Lazaridis
also share a role as chairman of the board, but a committee made
up of the rest of RIM's board is due to report on possible
changes to the unusual structure by the end of January after
pressure from investors.
RIM's stock has jumped more than 6 percent four times since
Dec. 21, when Reuters reported that Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and
other possible buyers had considered a bid. [ID:nL1E7NKDH2] It
is still down almost 75 percent from a year ago.
RIM's Nasdaq-listed shares RIMM.O were up
10.3 percent at $17. 83 by early Tuesday
afternoon, while the Toronto-listed stock RIM.TO rose
7.6 percent to C$ 18.15 , adding to its gains
on Monday when U.S. markets were closed.
