By Ross Kerber

Jan 18 Rising stock indexes offered limited help to U.S. asset managers in the fourth quarter, as lingering skepticism about equities set fund companies up for a tough earnings season.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX rose 11 percent during the three months that ended Dec. 31, finishing at 1,257.60. But that only left the index where it began 2011. The Dow Jones index of US asset managers .DJUSAG rose 12 percent in the fourth quarter, but still finished the year down 21 percent.

One reason the asset manager index did not fully recover is that U.S. stock funds, among the most profitable products, experienced cash outflows both during the year and in the fourth quarter, according to data from Chicago research firm Morningstar Inc released on Wednesday. Analysts in turn are bracing for mediocre flow reports from individual companies, data that can have a great impact on their share prices.

"These are very market-sensitive stocks," Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Robert Lee said in an interview this week.

In a Jan. 16 note to investors, Lee cut his earnings estimates on several companies, including BlackRock Inc .BLK of New York, the largest asset manager, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG.N) of Boston. Both cuts reflected factors such as soft flows - even though both companies are among those Lee expects had net inflows of cash during the quarter.

BlackRock has differentiated itself with a robust exchange-traded fund business, while AMG's affiliates cover many asset classes. Earnings from BlackRock will start the season on Jan. 19.

SOFT FLOWS

Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim also struck a dour tone in a recent note to investors, cutting estimates and writing: "We remain guarded on the group heading into what we think will be lackluster 4Q11 results" based on soft flows and total assets under management.

Only a few companies, including AMG, money-fund specialist Federated Investors Inc (FII.N) of Pittsburgh and retirement-account player T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.O) of Baltimore seem set to report inflows, Kim wrote in a report (it did not cover BlackRock).

The situation will likely persist in 2012 as investors turn away from equity mutual funds and other actively managed vehicles to bond funds, ETFs and alternative investments. Kim wrote that "Looking ahead, a culture of risk aversion has seemingly permeated the landscape following a decade of stepped up equity market volatility and ultimately disappointing returns, suggesting flow patterns will likely remain largely unchanged for the foreseeable future."

Excluding money market funds, investors withdrew $14.7 billion from U.S. mutual funds in the three months ended Dec. 31, Morningstar found. U.S. stock funds suffered the biggest outflows during the quarter, $44.4 billion, while taxable bond funds took in the most money, $40.9 billion.

For all of 2011, investors took out $84.7 billion from U.S. stock funds and added $130.2 billion to taxable bond funds. For the U.S. stock funds, 2011 was the worst year of outflows since $121 billion left the funds in 2008 and marked the sixth consecutive year of U.S. stock outflows.

"Regardless of what happens in U.S. equity markets, it's hard to imagine the outflow trend reversing in 2012," Morningstar wrote.

LINGERING ISSUES

While bad for the whole asset-management sector, the flow trends represent a particular headwind for a group of companies that have each reported a long string of quarterly outflows, including Legg Mason Inc (LM.N) of Baltimore, AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB.N) of New York and Janus Capital Group Inc (JNS.N) of Denver.

Executives at Legg Mason, which has not yet set a date to report earnings for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, will be on the hot seat about the performance of its big Western Asset Management bond division. Legg Mason reported fixed-income outflows in the previous quarter, surprising some investors.

At Janus, due to report on Jan. 26, investors will be looking for better fund performance, particularly important after the company adopted more performance fees on its products.

AllianceBernstein has not yet set an official date to report earnings. The results will be the first since the company set organizational changes on Dec. 19, including the departures of chief operating officer David Steyn and top sales and marketing executive Gregory Tencza.

(Reporting By Ross Kerber; editing by Andre Grenon)

