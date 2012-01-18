(Adds details)

OTTAWA, Jan 18 The euro crisis should shave 0.6 percent off Canada's economy this year, but strength in housing demand and consumer spending will likely sustain an economic expansion over the next two years, the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday.

With economic slack expected to be eliminated by the third quarter of next year, the central bank's economic forecast assumes that it will have to hike interest rates gradually over the coming two years. It estimated the economy operated at 3/4 of a percent below its capacity in the fourth quarter of 2011.

"The projection includes a gradual reduction in monetary stimulus over the projection horizon, consistent with achieving the inflation target," it said in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR).

It issued the report a day after leaving its target for the overnight rate at 1 percent, where it has been frozen since September 2010. Most economists expect the next move to be up, but not until 2013. [CA/POLL]

Markets, on the other hand, are pricing in a rate cut. BOCWATCH

Though the bank assumes Europe will be able to contain its debt crisis, it expects the impact on global financial conditions to become more widespread over the next two years. This would take the form increased funding pressures on banks, lower confidence, and less credit availability.

It projected the European crisis would dampen global growth considerably, reducing world gross domestic product from what it would have been by more than 1 percent by the end of 2012, including reductions of 0.6 percent in Canada and 0.8 percent in the United States. It cited a potential failure to contain the European troubles as the most serious risk facing the global and Canadian economies.

The bank anticipates household and business spending will be the main drivers of growth. In particular, it highlighted the buoyant housing market in the latter half of 2011 and record-low mortgage rates that should keep household borrowing high this year.

While that activity provides a welcome boost to the economy, the bank has also flagged high household debt as a key danger to the economy and its revised outlook effectively acknowledges that the risk has partially materialized.

With net exports restrained, it saw the current account deficit remaining significant at about 3 percent of gross domestic product.

As widely expected, it sharply raised its forecast of fourth-quarter 2011 economic growth to 2.0 percent annualized, from 0.8 percent previously. But it slightly lowered quarterly forecasts throughout 2012, projecting a growth rate of 1.8 percent in the first two quarters, accelerating to 2.6 percent by the fourth quarter, and then 3.1 percent in early 2013.

"Confidence effects stemming from the weaker and more uncertain global outlook are projected to exert only a modest dampening effect on Canadian household spending," it said.

