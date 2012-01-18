* Will restart talks later in 2012

* To pay Chase $2.8 bln to retire 2008 receivables

* Will lower Q4 EPS by 8 cents

* Shares down 1.7 pct

Jan 18 Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Wednesday it is temporarily suspending its efforts to sell its portfolio of credit card receivables, but plans to restart talks with several potential buyers later this year.

Target, which last January said it was actively pursuing a sale of the portfolio, said it is not in its best interests to complete a deal right now, without specifying why not.

The discount retailer now expects a sale to happen late this year or early in 2013. It had previously indicated a deal would be done by early this year.

Target also said it is retiring financing it got from Chase Card Services, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), for 2008 receivables, saying that step would allow it to shop the portfolio around once talks with potential buyers resume.

Target said it will pay Chase about $2.8 billion to retire this financing, reducing its fourth-quarter earnings by 8 cents per shares. Earlier this month, Target forecast earnings of $1.35 per share to $1.43 per share for the holiday quarter.

Target is only looking to sell the debts it is owed by cardholders. It would still keep control of its credit card operations, which are part of a key marketing strategy for the company.

Shares were down 84 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $49.94 in premarket trading.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

