* RIM's depressed share price encourages sale talk
* Licensing deals could provide useful buffer
* Lazaridis and Balsillie still key to RIM's next move
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Jan 18 Research In Motion
RIM.TO may still see software licensing as an important
part of its turnaround plan, even though Samsung has denied
that it might pay to use the BlackBerry maker's technology or
even buy the company.
RIM has likely held talks with several handset makers
about using its new QNX platform, said a prominent RIM
shareholder, who said he was briefed by the company. The
operating system, already used in the PlayBook tablet, will
power RIM's next-generation smartphones due out later this year.
The shareholder, who declined to be identified because
he was unauthorized to speak on the record, said he also
believes Samsung is interested in a licensing deal despite its
statements to the contrary.
"I'm secure they're talking about licensing stuff," the
shareholder said, referring to the South Korean smartphone
maker. "I don't know if they're looking to buy the company and I
don't care." [ID:nL1E8CH9WN]
RIM's existing product lineup has
struggled to compete with Apple's iPhone and iPad and the slew
of large-screen and powerful devices from Samsung and other
manufacturers using Google's Android operating system.
It also faces a resurgent Microsoft, which has built
mobile software that powers Nokia's newest devices, among
others.
The Canadian smartphone company has haemorrhaged U.S. market
share after a year marked by product delays and a botched launch
of its PlayBook tablet. That has led to a 75 percent drop in
market valuation and incessant talk about a sale of the company.
RIM's shares have jumped nearly 40 percent since a Reuters
report in December cited sources saying RIM had rebuffed
takeover overtures from Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and others because
it prefers to fix its problems on its own. [ID:nL1E7NKDH2]
Two of those sources said at the time that RIM could strike
technology licensing deals to boost revenue.
During RIM's earnings conference call five days earlier,
founder and co-chief executive Mike Lazaridis and his salesman
cohort Jim Balsillie promised that RIM would look at all
strategic alternatives as it seeks a turnaround.
"We are leaving no stone unturned," Balsillie said. "We ask
for your patience and confidence," Lazaridis added.
The prospect of RIM shopping its QNX-based
BlackBerry 10 software to rivals or even opening up its unique
network for their use has excited some investors and
analysts more than the less likely scenario of an outright
sale.
"If Samsung or any other Android partner were to integrate
RIM's enterprise services like Blackberry Messenger into their
offering, they would achieve instant differentiation in the
increasingly monochrome Android space," Frost and Sullivan
analyst Craig Cartier said.
BREATHING ROOM
Such a deal would presumably give RIM's stock a lift and
ease some of the intense pressure on the company's co-chiefs for
drastic change.
“The ideal scenario for them would be to find something
which unlocked additional value which could appease shareholders
while they continue to run the business themselves,” Atlantic
Equities analyst James Cordwell said in an interview.
Still, he expressed doubt that rival handset makers would
rush to snap up a licensing agreement with RIM given most are
well served by Android, Microsoft has created a viable
alternative, and RIM has failed to deliver in the past.
“Ultimately it’s not proven in the market and they’ve got a
pretty patchy track record in terms of actually delivering these
things on time and then being as good as they say they’re going
to be,” he said.
The Playbook, RIM's first experiment with the QNX software,
was panned when launched last spring because important
features were missing from the tablet. Since then sales have
been poor. RIM recently delayed its first QNX-equiped BlackBerry
phones until late 2012.
Even so, Taiwan's HTC and others might consider licensing
QNX because of the cost associated with using Google's free
software, after Microsoft unleashed a storm of litigation and
eked out royalty agreements on many of those using Android.
As Scotia Capital's Gus Papageorgiou points out, RIM could
offer QNX at a lower price or even for free and then charge via
network operators once these new customers sign up for the
popular BlackBerry Messaging service or RIM's famous
enterprise-grade security and compression.
But that plan would have its drawbacks.
"If RIM were to licence out QNX and allow all devices to tap
into BlackBerry services, it could drastically impede the
competitive advantage of its existing devices," Papageorgiou
said, suggesting it may then have to offload the handset unit.
As always, much depends on how the two men most responsible
for both the roaring success of the Blackberry and its more
recent stumbles envision RIM's future.
Lazaridis and Balsillie, who own each 5 percent of the
company, have taken on a more humble tone in recent quarters but
have shown no outward signs that they're ready to quit.
Yet if tech precedent plays out, time may be in short supply
for any seismic shift at RIM.
“As you’ve seen with the likes of Nokia and Palm, when
things go wrong they can unwind very quickly,” Atlantic's
Cordwell said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Frank McGurty)
((alastair.sharp@reuters.com)(+1 416 941 8118)(Reuters
Messaging: alastair.sharp.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: RIM/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.