NEW YORK Jan 18 UBS AG UBSN.VX hired a team of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokers in Washington, D.C. who generated $2.5 million of revenue in the past year.

Joining the Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage arm last Friday were Anthony Connor and Bryon Fusini, who oversaw client assets of $330 million, according to Glenn Taylor, whose California recruiting firm advised on the move.

Connor, a 27-year veteran in the business, started his career with Dean Witter Reynolds, a retail brokerage later renamed "Morgan Stanley." He spent nearly a decade at CIBC World Markets and Oppenheimer & Co before joining Citigroup Inc's (C.N) Smith Barney in 2007, according to his FINRA records.

He became part of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in 2009, when Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citi merged their brokerages into the nation's largest retail wealth management business. That joint venture has lost hundreds of brokers to rivals in the past three years, mostly Smith Barney alumni unhappy with new ownership as well as frustration with the integration of the two businesses.

Morgan Stanley also has been aggressively culling its broker ranks as it tries to boost the venture's profit margins and fulfill its promises to investors. From a combined 20,000 advisers when the merger was announced, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's broker ranks had slipped to 17,291 by September.

Connor was the subject of two customer disputes, according to FINRA records, including a 2001 complaint he failed to liquidate an account as instructed. CIBC agreed to pay the full $21,330 in alleged damages in a settlement.

Two years later, he was accused of omitting information about an investment that led to alleged damages of $250,000. The customer's claim was denied by arbitrators.

Fusini, a 30-year veteran, joined a predecessor of Smith Barney in 1988 after seven years at Johnston Lemon & Co.

(Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Andre Grenon)

((joseph.giannone@thomsonreuters.com)(646)(223-6184)(Reuters Messaging: joseph.giannone.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: UBS BROKERS ONTHEMOVE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.