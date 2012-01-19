SAN FRANCISCO Jan 18 EBay Inc's (EBAY.O) fourth-quarter profit jumped as the e-commerce company saw solid growth in its online marketplaces and an increase in transactions processed through its PayPal electronic payments business.

The operator of the world’s largest online marketplace reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 billion, or $1.51 a share, compared with $559 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 35 percent to $3.38 billion.

(Reporting By Alistair Barr; editing by Andre Grenon)

