By Ann Saphir

CHICAGO Jan 18 U.S. futures exchange operators led by CME Group Inc (CME.O) plan to propose ways to better safeguard customer funds, even as regulators still hunt for as much as $1.2 billion missing after last year's collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK.

CME, the National Futures Association, the IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), the Kansas City Board of Trade, and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange will form a joint committee to identify rule changes or "ways firms demonstrate compliance with those rules" to prevent future losses to customers of a brokerage that becomes insolvent, the NFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The panel will meet within the next two weeks and will issue recommendations by the end of the first quarter of 2012, the statement said.

MF Global Holdings filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after its bets on European sovereign debt became public knowledge. CME officials have said MF Global mishandled customer funds in the days leading up to the bankruptcy, leading to a shortfall in customer funds of at least $700 million. The liquidating trustee of MF Global's brokerage estimates the shortfall at $1.2 billion.

The loss of customer funds in MF Global's collapse has dealt a blow to the futures industry, undermining confidence in the safety of exchanges and hurting trading.

Futures exchanges in the United States largely police themselves and the brokers that deal with them. CME was MF Global's firstline regulator, and the loss of funds after it went insolvent has raised questions about self-policing in the industry.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com)(312-408-8592)(Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MF GLOBAL/EXCHANGES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.