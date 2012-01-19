(Corrects paragraph 2 spelling to Mifflin instead of Muffin,
removes inactive stock symbol HTN.UL, removes extraneous word
"It" from paragraph 3)
JAN 19 - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled a new digital
textbook service called iBooks 2 on Thursday, aiming to
revitalize the U.S. education market and quicken the adoption of
its market-leading iPad.
The consumer electronics giant has been working on
digital textbooks with publishers Pearson PLC (PSON.L),
McGraw-Hill MHP.N and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a trio
responsible for 90 percent of textbooks sold in the United
States.
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and other device makers have
made inroads into an estimated $8 billion market for electronic
textbooks.
At the event, Apple introduced tools to craft digital
textbooks and demonstrated how authors and even teachers can
create books for students.
Marketing chief Phil Schiller said it was time to reinvent
the textbook, adding that 1.5 million iPads are in use now in
education.
"It's hard not to see that the textbook is not always the
ideal learning tool," he said.
"It's a bit cumbersome."
IBooks 2 will be available as a free app on the iPad,
starting Thursday. High school textbooks will be priced at
$14.99 or less, Schiller said.
"You'll see textbooks for every subject for every
level," he added.
Other media and technology companies have eyed the U.S.
education market as ripe for some sort of upheaval. Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O) launched an education business two
years ago and hired former New York City Education Chancellor
Joel Klein to lead it.
At an event at New York's Guggenheim Museum, the first since
the passing of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Schiller said teachers
need help and Apple is trying to figure out how it can do its
part.
"In general, education is in the dark ages," he said, adding
that education has challenges that are "pretty profound."
According to Jobs' biography by Walter Isaacson, Murdoch met
with Jobs last year and discussed the possibility of Apple's
entrance into a market Jobs estimated at $8 billion a year and
believed was ripe for disruption.
Keywords: APPLE/EDUCATION
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.