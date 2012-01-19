(Adds analyst comments)
By Yinka Adegoke
NEW YORK, Jan 19 - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled a new
digital textbook service called iBooks 2 on Thursday, aiming to
revitalize the U.S. education market and quicken the adoption of
its market-leading iPad in that sector.
The consumer electronics giant has been working on digital
textbooks with publishers Pearson PLC (PSON.L), McGraw-Hill
MHP.N and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a trio responsible for 90
percent of textbooks sold in the United States.
The move pits the makers of the iPod and iPhone against
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and other content and device makers that
have made inroads into the estimated $8 billion market with
their electronic textbook offerings.
At an event at New York's Guggenheim Museum, Apple marketing
chief Phil Schiller introduced tools to craft digital textbooks
and demonstrated how authors and even teachers can create books
for students.
The "value of the app is directly proportional to students
having iPads," said Michael Gartenberg, an analyst with industry
research firm Gartner. "But this will lead to more schools
adopting as a requirement."
REINVENTING THE TEXTBOOK
Schiller said it was time to reinvent the textbook, adding
that 1.5 million iPads are in use now in education.
"It's hard not to see that the textbook is not always the
ideal learning tool," he said. "It's a bit cumbersome."
IBooks 2 will be available as a free app on the iPad,
starting Thursday. High school textbooks will be priced at
$14.99 or less, Schiller said.
"You'll see textbooks for every subject for every level," he
added.
At the event, the first since the passing of Apple founder
Steve Jobs, Schiller said teachers need help and Apple is trying
to figure out how it can do its part.
"In general, education is in the dark ages," he said, adding
that education has challenges that are "pretty profound."
Other media and technology companies have eyed the U.S.
education market as ripe for some sort of upheaval. Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O) launched an education business two
years ago and hired former New York City Education Chancellor
Joel Klein to lead it.
According to Jobs' biography by Walter Isaacson, Murdoch met
with Jobs last year and discussed the possibility of Apple's
entrance into a market Jobs estimated at $8 billion a year and
believed was ripe for disruption.
(Additional reporting by Liana Baker in New York and Poornima
Gupta in San Francisco; editing by Mark Porter)
