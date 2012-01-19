* Internet giant may launch online marketplace only-report
* Amazon could be in India by February -report
* Amazon faces restrictions on foreign investment in India
By Alistair Barr
Jan 19 Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) highly
anticipated entrance into India’s retail market may be limited
to operating an online marketplace for other merchants, the
Times of India reported Thursday.
The world's largest Internet retailer may launch Amazon
Marketplace, an online platform that will connect shoppers with
third-party retailers -- similar to rival eBay Inc's (EBAY.O)
approach, the newspaper said.
The company could be in India by the first or second week of
February, the newspaper added, citing unidentified people
familiar with Amazon's plans. An Amazon representative did not
respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Amazon is stepping up its international expansion as the
company tries to maintain the torrid rate of growth of recent
years. India, with more than 1 billion people and a fast-growing
economy, would be an attractive location for the Seattle-based
company.
Restrictions on overseas multi-brand retailers now
effectively exclude giants like Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) and
Amazon from the $550 billion Indian retail market.
"There's the regulatory handicap that Amazon has to work
around," said Scott Tilghman, an analyst at Caris & Company.
Some restrictions on foreign direct investment in India's
retail market were lifted recently, and there may be more curbs
loosened, the analyst said.
Entering India with an online marketplace or "aggregator"
approach will help Amazon "get their feet wet and keep their
eyes and ears on the ground," Tilghman said.
Amazon has a thriving online marketplace in the United
States and other countries that accounts for about 40 percent of
the company's revenue, Tilghman estimated.
Rolling this out in India will get Amazon into the country,
without some of the higher costs associated with opening a full
retail operation, Tilghman said.
"It takes some of the pressure off by lowering the bar
considerably on the financial commitment involved in entering
that market," the analyst said. "They can rely more heavily on
individual retailers that are already there."
Amazon shares were up 2.2 percent at $193.59 on Thursday
afternoon on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Alistair Barr in San Francisco)
