SEATTLE Jan 19 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Thursday fiscal second-quarter profit fell very slightly, as lower computer sales hurt its core Windows business.

The world's largest software company reported net profit of $6.624 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared with $6.634 billion, or 77 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The per share figure rose as Microsoft had fewer shares outstanding in the most recent quarter.

Sales rose 5 percent to $20.9 billion.

