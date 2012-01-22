* New iPad, TV bet expected in 2012
* Holiday sales of iPhone seen strong
* Stock touches all-time high ahead of results
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 22 Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
coasts into 2012 with a strong wind in its sails, a clutch of
envelope-pushing products in its hold, a record share price, and
a steady hand at the tiller.
But its very success - with the market-leading iPad and the
voice-enabled iPhone 4S - is luring cheaper rivals to the
surface.
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android, launched a few years ago and
taking aim squarely at the high-end iOS, continues to attract
cellphone makers. Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle Fire, half
the cost of the iPad, is expected to have chipped away at the
lower end of the tablet market.
Finally, though many on Wall Street, betting that an iTV and
4G iPhones and iPads will again pack its stores, continue to
bank on a share-price climb to as high as $700, some begin to
question the sustainability of Apple's torrid growth pace.
Apple tacked on $43 billion to its top line in fiscal 2011,
lifting it to $108.25 billion - a 65 percent increase from the
previous year.
Barry Jaruzelski, a consumer hardware business expert and
partner at consulting firm Booz & Co, said to sustain that is
effectively to conjure a Fortune 500 company out of thin air -
year after year.
“You become a victim of your own success,” he said. “Can you
grow the existing products that much, or can you create a new
category that creates $10 billion to $20 billion? That is the
challenge.”
When Apple reports earnings Jan. 24, many investors for the
first time might be watching for chinks in the armor, especially
given Apple's first miss since 2004 for the October quarter.
"The risk is the sustainability of what they have been
doing," said ISI Group analyst Brian Marshall. "They have put up
a huge number and the question is can they continue to penetrate
with their current existing product portfolio at these price
levels?"
The fear is that the number of people who can afford an iPad
or an iPhone is dwindling, he added.
RIVALS HOT ON HEELS
Apple has gone on a tear the last few years.
With $81.6 billion of cash, surging sales across product
lines - most notably its best-selling iPhone and iPad - and
fevered anticipation that it might make a big, game-changing bet
on TV, many still say Apple has only one way to go this year:
up.
As one of the companies that is a leader in major trends in
technology - mobile connectivity and the cloud - Apple's revenue
is expected easily to rise 30 percent this year and nearly 50
percent in its fiscal first quarter.
The average estimates for sales of Apple's products during
the fiscal first quarter, which includes the holiday shopping
season, are roughly 31 million iPhones, 13.5 million to 14
million iPads and 5 million Mac computers. But investors
wouldn't be surprised if Apple handily beats these estimates.
Apple's stock trades at about 15 times earnings, versus 10
times for Microsoft (MSFT.O) and 21 times for Google. Some argue
for excluding Apple's massive, $80 billion-plus in cash and
investments from the valuation, meaning Apple trades at a much
lower multiple.
"This is just a stepping point for it to go another 15 to 20
percent higher than it is now," said Michael Yoshikami, CEO of
YCMNET Advisors, which owns Apple shares, adding that
international expansion will drive much of the upside.
"The stock is cheap relative to companies like Google. It's
a good value, especially considering what a growth trajectory
this company is on."
Its stock gained 25 percent in 2011, adding about $77
billion to Apple's market cap, and touched an all-time high of
$431.36 this past week. That's a remarkable run for any company
in a volatile stock market, yet the stock is way off from an
average expectation for about $550.
Increasingly formidable competition and the pressure it
could bring to bear on margins may be part of the story. The
$200 Kindle, for example, is sold at a loss by Amazon as it
tries to get a toe-hold in the tablet market.
But Apple could employ its successful iPhone pricing
strategy, along with its mighty supply chain, to the iPad to
counter cheaper rivals and maintain its dominance, said Michael
Walkley, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity.
Apple could "offer iPad 2 at a reduced price of roughly
$350", he said, adding that the new iPad 3 could drive a
high-tier tablet upgrade cycle with the discounted iPad 2
driving sales into lower price points.
According to the latest research from Nielsen, Apple is also
closing the gap on Android, with 44.5 percent of people who
acquired a smartphone recently saying they bought an iPhone when
asked in December, compared with just 25.1 percent in October.
But Android continues to lead with 46.3 percent of all
smartphone owners surveyed last quarter reporting they have an
Android-based mobile phone, while Apple had a 30 percent share.
Investors, though, by and large still see the iPad and
iPhone as the far superior products in their classes.
“We also expect continued iPad strength, though refresh
timing could create a sales gap,” said William Power, an analyst
with Baird Equity Research.
“Although we do expect more meaningful tablet competition
from Amazon and others this year, including the Kindle Fire, we
believe the iPad remains best positioned at the higher end.”
"I'VE CRACKED IT"
For now, Apple's bulls hold sway, with 50 of 55 analysts
covering the stock rating it a Strong Buy or Buy. Among its
advantages are the global spread of the iPhone, which should
sell more than 130 million units this year, and the mystique of
an iPad that a plethora of rivals from Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N)
to Research in Motion RIM.TO have not been able to best.
Apple's MacBook Air has spawned a whole industry of thin and
light laptops that everyone from Intel Inc (INTC.O) to HP to
Asian computer makers is trying to match.
Some observers are now willing to bet that Apple can indeed
pull a rabbit out of its hat with an "iTV", thereby producing a
new multibillion-dollar growth business.
Many expect Apple to launch a voice-controlled TV in the
second half, one of the most talked about topics at this year's
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
"At CES many (manufacturers) showcased smart TVs, which we
think were quite good first shots (often with gesture and voice
control integrated), but are unlikely to match the seamless user
interface of the upcoming iTV," said Peter Misek, an analyst
with Jefferies.
Apple has neither confirmed nor denied that it was working
on a TV, but late co-founder Steve Jobs did reveal to biographer
Walter Isaacson his interest in reinventing the television set.
“I finally cracked it," he told Isaacson.
Apple is expected to report earnings of $10.07 a share on
revenue of $38.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wall Street is also forecasting a gross margin of 40.76 percent,
up from the previous period.
(Editing by Edwin Chan, Gary Hill)
((poornima.gupta@thomsonreuters.com)(415 677 2536)(Reuters
Messaging: Follow me on Twitter @PoornimaGupta))
Keywords: APPLE/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.