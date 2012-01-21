(Adds details on Iger and his possible successors)

Jan 20 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger's compensation rose 13 percent in fiscal 2011, boosted by an increase in his annual cash bonus and incentive plan, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Iger, 60, who has run Disney since October 2005, saw his total compensation including pension benefits top $33.4 million in the 12 months to September 2011, when the company's financial year ended.

Disney, which generates some $40 billion in annual revenue, is grappling with global economic uncertainty and its impact on its three largest divisions: media, its movie studio and theme park resorts. Its various brands include Disney, ABC and ESPN among others.

Iger will take on the additional title of chairman in March at Disney's annual shareholder meeting. He is expected to step down as CEO in March 2015.

While the company has not mentioned possible successors, industry speculation has centered on Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo and the head of Disney's huge theme parks and resorts division Tom Staggs.

Rasulo was paid a total of $11.1 million in fiscal 2011, an increase of just over 5 percent from the year before.

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; editing by Andre Grenon)

((yinka.adegoke@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: DISNEY/COMPENSATION

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.