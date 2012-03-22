ARMONK, N.Y., March 22 An influential U.S.
Federal Reserve official strongly endorsed a global push to
strengthen the clearinghouses that will handle a flood of new
over-the-counter swaps trading, and to coordinate oversight
among international regulators to make financial markets safer.
Such derivatives clearinghouses, known as central
counterparties or CCPs, must be "bullet proof" to avoid another
financial crisis, New York Fed President William Dudley said on
Thursday in prepared remarks for delivery at a Harvard Law
School symposium. He noted, however, that regulators and
policymakers must be "open minded" as they roll out new rules
because of unexpected evolutions in financial markets.
Two global bodies, one of central bankers (the CPSS) and
another of regulators (an IOSCO committee), are set to unveil
principles to govern and reshape the $600 trillion private
market for swaps, whose complexity and interconnectedness were
blamed for exacerbating the 2007-2009 crisis.
Following the bankruptcy of U.S. investment bank Lehman
Brothers and the near collapse of insurer American International
Group in late 2008, legislators and regulators want as
many derivatives contracts as possible to be centrally cleared
to improve transparency and curb risks.
The principles, mandated by the G20 group of countries, will
tighten rules for clearinghouse operators - such as the
U.S.-based CME Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange
Inc, and Europe-based LCH.Clearnet and Deutsche Boerse
- which under new laws would handle the swaps trading
that currently takes place privately between dealers.
Clearinghouses sit between parties to a trade, requiring
collateral and guaranteeing obligations in the case of default.
"The changes in train, if properly executed, should, over
time, significantly reduce the shortcomings in the OTC
derivatives market that exacerbated the financial crisis,"
Dudley, who is outgoing chairman of the CPSS, or the Committee
on Payment and Settlement Systems, was to tell a Harvard Law
School symposium in Armonk, New York.
"We have to recognize that there may be trade-offs between
some of our objectives, and that the system may evolve in ways
that we do not expect," he added. "There may be unintended
consequences."
Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, did not
address monetary policy in his speech after saying on Monday
that the U.S. central bank had not yet decided on more easing.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo gave a similar endorsement of
clearinghouse reforms earlier on Thursday.
Dudley said he expects the CPSS and IOSCO, the International
Organization of Securities Commissions, to issue a finalized
principles document next month, after which member countries
would adopt them by year end and put them into effect in 2013 -
"an ambitious schedule," he said.
He highlighted some of the most important reforms, including
strong incentives to simplify or "standardize" OTC swaps trades
and the need to adopt them globally, and emphasized cooperation
among foreign regulators.
"Otherwise, the risk is that the system will become overly
fragmented, with a proliferation of national CCPs," Dudley said.
"In this case, many of the risk-reducing benefits from CCPs
could be lost or severely attenuated."