NEW YORK, March 23 Apple shares (AAPL.O) were briefly halted from trading on Friday after one trade of 100 shares at $542.80 took place.

That trade was 10 percent away from the current price at $598.23, triggering the trade halt.

Apple shares have resumed trading.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)

