Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended higher, amid thin volume before Tuesday's Labor Day holiday, after investors snapped up select stocks in the last minutes of trading.

The IPSA rose a preliminary 0.25 percent, with retail holding giant Cencosud increasing 1.67 percent, department store Falabella climbing 1.02 percent and fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec rising 0.87 percent.

Chile's financial markets will remain closed on Tuesday for the holiday.