CHICAGO May 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co
has "substantially completed" global job cuts announced in
January and will save more money than expected by trimming its
ranks, Chief Executive Patricia Woertz said on Tuesday.
Decatur, Illinois-based ADM will cut annual expenses by $150
million from the workforce reduction, Woertz said on a
conference call with analysts. The previous estimate was $125
million.
ADM, one of the world's largest grain traders and
processors, is one of four large players that dominate business
in agricultural markets. The others are Bunge Ltd,
Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus.
ADM has been seeking to cut costs to stay competitive with
its rivals. In January, it announced its first-ever global
workforce reduction, eliminating about 1,000 jobs, or 3 percent
of its employment.