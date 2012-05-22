* RIM still commands loyalty of security-minded niche
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 22 Along with firearms, radio and
other standard-issue gear, Constable Ken Koke's police cruiser
comes equipped with portable technology made by Research In
Motion Ltd RIM.TO that he says has become an important tool in
policing rural Canada.
Koke, with the Chatham-Kent police force in southwestern
Ontario, uses RIM's PlayBook to run checks on vehicles and
suspects. Unlike his old laptop, the tablet is portable enough
to take out of the car to record evidence at crime scenes.
But for law enforcement officers like Koke, the big draw is
RIM's acclaimed network security, a feature that Apple Inc
(AAPL.O) and RIM's other competitors can barely match, and
cannot beat - at least not yet.
Police, along with insurers, the military and thousands of
government agencies, remain important customers for the
struggling BlackBerry maker as a data breach could invite
litigation, compromise reputations or even endanger national
security.
"Despite the adversity and displacement RIM is experiencing
across its enterprise customers, it’s obvious that a hardcore
contingent still see no solution better than BlackBerry," said
John Jackson at CCS Insight, which advises wireless companies.
The loyalty of that core customer base is a rare bright spot
for RIM as it fights a tide of defections to flashier devices.
Its still-unrivaled leadership in secure communications
could also pique the interest of a potential buyer for the
Canadian company, whose shares have sunk 80 percent since
February 2011.
"When I go in the street I have my handcuffs, I have my
sidearm, and I have my BlackBerry. It’s part of my gear and not
something I would leave the station without," Koke said. "The
PlayBook is a natural extension of that."
NICHE NOT SAFE
But it's far from clear if that niche will be big enough to
rescue RIM, which faces a continuing decline in sales for its
once-ubiquitous BlackBerry, and whose compact PlayBook never
took off with consumers.
RIM does not specify what proportion of its sales go to
security focused government, legal and military customers, and
analysts don't break that market out of the broader "enterprise
market," which they believe has stagnated in recent years to
make up about a quarter of RIM's 77 million BlackBerry users.
Unlike Apple and other rivals, security-focused RIM has
built direct connections between its servers and those of
carriers and big customers, and its private network offers
encryption that others need help to get.
But the niche is not as safe for RIM as it used to be, given
the arrival of smaller providers such as Good Technology, a
private outfit based in Sunnyvale, California, that help
companies beef up security on their employees' iPhones and
Androids.
Such offerings may not be as convenient for a corporate IT
manager as RIM's out-of-the-box security, but they have enabled
many companies to let their employees use personal devices in
the workplace.
The BlackBerry's secure approach is “becoming less of an
advantage for RIM because, frankly, organizations are being
forced to put solutions in place to allow secure access to
documents and apps and other things on (Apple's) iOS and Android
devices,” said Tyler Lessard, who left RIM six months ago to
join Fixmo, a small mobile security company.
To fight this challenge, RIM is taking an
"if-you-can't-beat-them-join-them" approach, offering to manage
other devices via a service it calls Mobile Fusion. Even if it
no longer sells every device, the thinking goes, RIM can still
profit by keeping office communications secure.
Several analysts say RIM's strength in security and network
components could attract takeover interest from companies that
deliver online content such as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O)
or Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). Amazon took a look at RIM last year,
but decided not to bid after RIM made it clear it wanted to fix
its problems on its own. [ID:nL1E7NKDH2]
Ken Dulaney, vice-president for mobile devices at research
firm Gartner, said RIM's connections into hundreds of carriers
worldwide represent an "intriguing" asset that could hold value
to Amazon or Akamai, the company that powers Apple's iTunes
store.
At a current valuation of less than $6 billion, a fraction
of its 2008 peak of $84 billion, RIM might look cheap to a
company such as International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N).
IBM could use RIM's assets to expand corporate services on to
mobile platforms, said Northern Securities analyst Sameet
Kanade.
RIM's customer base alone could tempt buyers such as Cisco
Systems Inc (CSCO.O), he added, but cautioned that prospective
buyers could also choose to build such capabilities internally.
Security aside, the larger market for smartphones and
tablets is turning away from RIM, which now has less than 7
percent of the global smartphone market, according to Gartner,
down from 13 percent a year ago.
CEO Thorsten Heins is putting his hopes on a new generation
of phones, due later this year, as well as possible asset sales.
He has not ruled out a sale of the entire company.
"The rules have changed," said David Krebs, vice-president
for mobile and wireless practice at VDC Research. "They're not
acting from a position of strength today."
A LOYAL CORE
But at the same time, the most security-conscious customers
prefer the tried-and-true RIM approach.
Aviva Plc (AV.L), one of Britain's largest insurers, has
handed out PlayBooks to scores of risk assessors, the type of
traditional road warrior that first worshipped the BlackBerry.
"For any role in Aviva that's collecting data, why would we
use anything but the PlayBook," said Paul Heybourne, who heads
the company's global technology innovation efforts.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon, RIM's single largest customer, this
month approved six recent BlackBerry models for use on its
secure networks, meaning some quarter of a million military and
intelligence staff can upgrade to more modern devices.
Counterparts in Britain and Australia followed soon after.
David Paterson, RIM's vice-president for government
relations and public policy, said BlackBerry sales to the U.S.
government are still growing.
"There is no mass exodus," he insisted, even after
Washington's main procurement agency, the General Services
Administration, loosened its BlackBerry allegiance to adopt an
approach more open to RIM's rivals. [ID:nL2E8DEBA6]
If RIM fends off its challenges until new phones and tablets
are ready - and if the market embraces the new devices - its
future could brighten. If not, a takeover could loom.
