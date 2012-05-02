* DTCC to report weekly data on interest rate swaps

* DTCC already reports OTC credit derivative data

* Dodd-Frank mandates swap data reporting

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, May 2 The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp announced on Wednesday it had started publishing data on over-the-counter interest rate swaps, a move that will add transparency to the largest segment of OTC derivatives.

The public data will be posted weekly on DTCC’s website and will include aggregated, anonymous position data, with breakdowns by currency, maturity, sub-product and whether the product is cleared or uncleared.

Global regulators have agreed that the bulk of OTC derivatives should be standardized, centrally cleared and traded on electronic platforms with transactions reported to a trade repository such as DTCC.

Widespread ignorance of the swaps exposures of troubled financial firms such as Lehman Brothers and mega-insurer American International Group (AIG.N) greatly aggravated the 2007-2009 crisis that led to massive taxpayer bailouts of Wall Street.

The U.S, Commodity Futures Trading Commission has finalized rules that call for market players to report, in real-time, swap data to repositories, in order to get a better handle on the formerly opaque $708 trillion global derivatives market.

The CFTC has said that certain market participants will have to start reporting their swaps trades no sooner than July 16. The actual date could depend on when the agency completes an essential definition of a "swap."

DTCC, an industry-owned corporation, has rapidly expanded its business as the CFTC and international regulators have put new swaps regimes in place.

Interest rate swaps, the largest segment of the OTC derivatives market, have a gross notional value of $570 trillion, with 4.5 million interest rate contracts outstanding, according to DTCC.

DTCC, which first posted the data on Tuesday, has been reporting data on OTC credit derivatives since 2008.

(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

