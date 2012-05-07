* U.S. laws make it hard for FCC to revoke TV licenses
By Jasmin Melvin and Yinka Adegoke
May 7 Rupert Murdoch faces limited risk of
losing News Corp's (NWSA.O) broadcast permits in America, even
amid screaming headlines in Britain that the media mogul is
unfit to run a major company.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has the power to
deny a license renewal if it finds the license is not being used
by people of good "character" who will serve "the public
interest."
But former FCC officials and other experts say the agency
has been loathe to use that power in the past, and is highly
unlikely to challenge News Corp's 27 Fox U.S. television
licenses despite calls from a Washington-based ethics watchdog
to do so.
"As a result of Reagan-era deregulation and
broadcaster-friendly legislation in 1996, it is very, very hard
for the FCC to take away a license," said communications lawyer
Andrew Schwartzman.
Last week, a British parliamentary report scolded News
Corp's British newspaper arm for misleading a five-year
investigation into the hacking of the phones of politicians,
murder victims, soldiers and celebrities, and said Murdoch was
"not a fit person" to oversee a major international company.
The report dropped a heavy hint to British communications
regulator Ofcom, which is investigating whether satellite TV
provider BSkyB BSY.L is a "fit and proper" broadcaster. News
Corp has a 39 percent ownership stake in BSkyB.
In the United States, the FCC can refuse to renew the
license of a U.S. TV station if it has evidence of misconduct
involving that particular station.
"The only other way a license can be lifted is by
revocation, which is a years-long process in which the FCC has
an extremely high burden of proof," said Schwartzman, long-time
policy director of the recently closed public interest law firm
Media Access Project.
Murdoch and his $50 billion global media empire have been
mired in the explosive phone hacking and bribery scandal since
last summer, when evidence emerged that the now-shuttered News
of the World tabloid hacked into voicemails of a missing British
schoolgirl. News Corp and its 81-year-old chief executive are
the subject of multiple British inquiries.
The FBI last summer opened its own investigation into
possible phone hacking or other illegal reporting activities in
the United States. Private lawyers have pursued their own
inquiry into whether News of the World hacked the phones of 9/11
victims.
To date, however, the FBI inquiry has found no evidence such
practices were employed by journalists in the United States, a
law enforcement source said.
"My guess is what happened in London, stays in London," said
former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt.
The FCC and News Corp declined to comment for this story.
POLITICS
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW)
last week sent a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski
asking the FCC to revoke News Corp's U.S. licenses. It also sent
letters to the House and Senate Commerce Committees asking for
hearings into whether Rupert and his son James Murdoch meet the
FCC's character standards.
Medley Global Advisors analyst Jeffrey Silva said that any
attempts by the FCC to threaten the Fox network could be
entering dangerous political territory, especially during a
presidential election year, as Fox is associated with
conservative political expression in the United States.
"The idea that a Democratic administration, a Democratic
Justice Department, a Democratic FCC would go down the road of
license revocation proceedings against Fox, especially during an
election year, would cause a firestorm," Silva said.
"The backlash would be that Democrats would be portrayed as
trying to censor conservative political expression," he added.
Barring massive, overwhelming proof of wrongdoing and
illegal activity within the United States that can be directly
tied to high-level personnel at Fox stations, Silva said Fox’s
broadcast licenses were not in any near term jeopardy.
Murdoch is no stranger to tussles with the FCC. He battled
the agency in the mid-1990s over whether his TV stations were
actually foreign-owned.
The Australian-born Murdoch took U.S. citizenship in 1985 to
meet FCC rules requiring U.S. broadcasters be controlled by U.S.
nationals. But the rules also stipulate that only 25 percent of
a U.S. TV station can be owned by foreign investors.
The official inquiry was led by Hundt, who was chairman of
the FCC and who employed current FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski
as counsel at the time.
"The FCC concluded that Fox had technically violated the
foreign ownership rules but because they brought new competition
to the entrenched big three networks - ABC, CBS, NBC - they
weren't going to take their licenses away," said an industry
source familiar with the matter.
The last time the FCC pulled a license was when it stripped
RKO General of its licenses in 1987, a battle that took 20 years
to play out.
The FCC ruled that the broadcaster had shown a "lack of
candor" in not disclosing details of a federal investigation
into bribery and anticompetitive reciprocal trade practices
committed by its parent company General Tire in the 1960s.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke in New York and Jasmin Melvin in
Washington D.C.; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
