Overview -- The government of Saudi Arabia has very strong external and fiscal positions and has reduced its general government debt through prudent macroeconomic management. -- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Saudi Arabia. -- The stable outlook on the long-term rating balances our view of the country's exceptionally strong fiscal balance sheet and net external asset position against its underdeveloped public institutions, high reliance on oil windfalls, and challenging demographic profile. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at 'AA-/A-1+'. The outlook is stable. The transfer & convertibility (T&C) assessment for Saudi Arabia is unchanged at 'AA+'. Rationale The ratings on Saudi Arabia are supported by our view of the government's very strong external and fiscal positions, which have been built over a number of years. By prudent macroeconomic management, the government has reduced its general government debt, generating additional fiscal space for countercyclical policies. The ratings are constrained by underdeveloped public institutions, lower GDP per capita relative to similarly rated sovereigns, and limited monetary flexibility. We note that Saudi Arabia is making tangible progress in transparency and data availability, most recently with the inaugural publication of data on the country's international investment position. Saudi Arabia is riding the current oil boom wave from a position of strength thanks to a consolidation of economic policies that have built up a buffer to adverse shocks while also creating fiscal space to address socioeconomic and infrastructure needs. Gross general government debt has declined to about 7% of GDP in 2011 from 82% in 2003. Foreign currency assets under management of the Saudi Arabia Monetary Agency (SAMA) have increased significantly to around $570 billion in March 2012 (covering 26 months of current account payments) from around $100 billion in 2003 (covering 14 months of current account payments). In 2011, buoyancy in both the oil and non-oil sectors contributed to an increase in economic growth to 6.8% from 4.0% in 2010. A substantial rise in the government's oil revenues was more than sufficient to cover a record high 25% nominal increase in expenditures, while the fiscal outcome for the year was still a surplus of 14.5% of GDP. The need to expedite measures to address socioeconomic challenges including unemployment and housing was underscored last year with the announcement of fiscal packages of 25% of 2010 GDP. The packages included a government housing program equivalent to 15% of GDP to provide 500,000 affordable housing units. The funding for this has already been earmarked from the 2011 fiscal surplus. We expect strong economic growth to continue, estimated at 6% this year, based on further increases in oil production and positive spillovers into the private sector from the deployment of fiscal stimulus. We expect the fiscal position to post a surplus of 16%, assuming an average oil price of around $100 per barrel in 2012. The current account surplus is estimated to moderate slightly from last year to around 23% of GDP. In our opinion, inflation will remain manageable at around 5% as a leveling off in the cost of imports will partly offset pressures stemming from housing costs. Rapid population growth in Saudi Arabia has contributed to half of the population now being under 21, presenting the government with the challenge of youth unemployment and the need to create many more jobs. At end-2010, the labor participation rate for Saudis was about 37%, and for Saudi women it was particularly low at less than 12%. Moreover, Saudis account for only 11% of private sector jobs, with the rest filled by expatriates. Reducing unemployment remains a top priority for the government. To this end, in 2011 it launched a new Saudization scheme aimed at increasing the absorption of Saudi nationals into the private sector, while also taking into consideration existing employment patterns. The scheme also allows expatriate workers to change jobs between different employers while in Saudi Arabia, thereby increasing the flexibility in the labor market. Saudi Arabia was largely unaffected by the widespread unrest known as the Arab Spring. The 2011 fiscal packages may have helped contain large scale social discontent. Unrest in the Eastern Province, where most of Saudi Arabia's minority Shia population resides, has remained limited, albeit partly because the internal security forces can control and quell protests swiftly, avoiding larger confrontations. With the formation of the Allegiance Council, and the role it played in the smooth appointment of Prince Nayef as crown prince last year, succession appears somewhat more formally institutionalized than previously. However, we believe succession will remain a risk factor over the medium term. Regionally, we expect that Saudi Arabia will continue to spearhead efforts to strengthen ties between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with its calls to form a union. Saudi Arabia's reaction to social unrest in the region has been mixed. In the case of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-3), it assumed a prominent role in the deployment of the peninsula shield force to quell the unrest, and has been a key driver behind sizable economic support packages for Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan. On the other hand, it has denounced regimes that are allied with Iran and which have faced up brutally to social unrest. We expect Saudi Arabia to maintain a similar stance in an effort to limit Iran's sphere of influence in the region. The dispute with Iran over its nuclear program does pose latent risks particularly if the countries in the region are directly engulfed in a military conflict. Outlook The stable outlook balances our view of Saudi Arabia's exceptionally strong fiscal balance sheet and net external asset position against its underdeveloped institutions, high dependence on oil windfall, and challenging demographic profile. We could raise the ratings if Saudi Arabia makes tangible progress in addressing social issues, particularly unemployment, and in raising living standards. The ratings could come under negative pressure if there is a sustained deterioration in the fiscal position, or a prolonged depletion in foreign assets, or if we believe that domestic and external stability is weakening.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of)
Sovereign Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AA+