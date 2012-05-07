BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.4 percent higher, as above-forecast domestic economic activity data helped boost select shares and as global markets took political upheaval in Europe largely in stride.
Among gainers, fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec rose 1.83 percent, shipper Vapores increased 3.72 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines climbed 0.90 percent.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.