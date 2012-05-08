Shares in Banco del Bajio rise in market debut after IPO
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at a three-week low, falling in line with overseas equities markets, over concerns that a political stalemate in Greece could snowball into a deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis.
The IPSA closed a preliminary 0.58 percent lower, as fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec slipped 1.20 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud lost 0.90 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines decreased 0.88 percent.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)