* Broadcast upfront presentations kick off Monday
* Revenues expected to increase 2 pct to 4 pct at broadcast
* Cable ad revs expected to grow between 4 pct and 6 pct
* Comedies lead the pack of show pickups for the new TV year
By Yinka Adegoke and Lisa Richwine
May 9 Broadcast television networks are going
for laughs to attract viewers, pitching new comedies at next
week's annual "upfront" presentations to advertising buyers.
The big four U.S. broadcast networks - ABC, CBS, FOX, and
NBC - are all coming to the television industry's annual rite
with new comedies, a format that helps lower viewer age for
older-skewing broadcast networks.
Though overtaken last year in total upfront dollars by
insurgent cable networks like AMC Networks (AMCX.O), each
broadcaster still pulls in more dollars than any cable network.
Early indications from industry experts suggest that the big
four broadcasters will see an increase in upfront revenue of
between 2 percent to 4 percent for the 2012-13 TV season.
The big four plus the CW network should collect between $9.0
billion and $9.2 billion during the upfront season, according to
Steve Lanzano, chief executive of TVB, a trade body for TV
broadcasters.
Cable networks are expected to see upfront revenue increases
of between 4 percent to 6 percent on average, according to
analyst estimates.
Lanzano estimated the more numerous cable networks will ring
up $9.6 billion to $9.8 billion in upfront sales.
CASH FOR COMEDY
This year the networks are looking to comedies rather than
dramas to pull in the viewers. Forty-six comedies were in
development for the season versus 35 dramas, according to
Horizon Media.
While not all shows will reach the airwaves, Horizon analyst
Brad Adgate said the popularity of sitcoms this year with the
key 18-49 age group makes it likely more of these will get
picked for 2012.
Last year only 15 comedies were added to network schedules.
Among this year's comedies are 'How to Live With Your
Parents for the Rest of Your Life', starring Sarah Chalke on
Walt Disney's (DIS.N) ABC; and CBS Corp (CBS.N) has an untitled
comedy from comedian Louis C.K.
Rebounding, featuring Will Forte and his friends on a pickup
basketball team, will be on News Corp's (NWSA.O) FOX; and 'Save
Me', about a woman (Anne Heche) recovering from a bad marriage,
on Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBC.
Broadcast television viewers typically skew older than cable
or digital audiences. For instance, the average CBS viewer is
north of 55 years old. Comedies tend to attract a younger
demographic, making them attractive to broadcasters.
Comedies also typically have a better resale value than
dramas. "Shows like 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' are still running
on various networks years after they were first put on air,"
Adgate said.
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM
Barring an unforeseen buying spree, this year's upfront
increase will be lower than the roughly 12 percent rise networks
experienced last year. That is in part due to the economic
outlook being less optimistic in recent weeks. In 2011, networks
also opted to sell more advertising during the upfront period
given the robust prices they were receiving.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley expect networks to hold back more
inventory this year for the scatter market, when ads are sold ad
hoc based on the strength of individual shows.
"We expect less willingness by advertisers to pay
double-digit price increases, causing broadcast networks to hold
back some inventory for the scatter market," said Morgan Stanley
analyst Benjamin Swinburne.
Advertisers are operating with "very cautious optimism,"
said TVB's Lanzano, adding that people are getting used to the
economy only growing between 1 percent and 2.5 percent a year.
Still, broadcast executives sounded upbeat ahead of the
upfront sessions.
Bob Iger, CEO of ABC parent Walt Disney told Tuesday's
earnings call: "We're anticipating a strong upfront marketplace.
We're very impressed by the quality of our pilots."
CBS' always-optimistic CEO Les Moonves also predicted a
"healthy" upfront selling season. Speaking to analysts on May 1,
Moonves said "we led the (upfront) last year and we guarantee we
will lead it again this year."
Analysts agree, predicting that CBS, television's
highest-rated network, will have the strongest upfront season
thanks to its robust ratings.
Barclays Capital projects CBS will see advertising rate
increases of 10 percent, with Fox close behind at 9 percent. ABC
and NBC are expected to be up 8 percent and 7 percent,
respectively.
Automakers are again expected to be among the biggest ad
buyers driving sales this quarter.
Autos are “the one category everyone seems to agree is
relatively healthy as car sales have been coming back from the
bottom," said Mike Rosen, president of activation for media
agency Starcom USA.
CABLE AND DIGITAL
Upfront discussions have been dominated in recent years by
cable's rise, as aggregate viewer growth has outpaced
traditional networks, although many broadcast network owners
also own cable networks.
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Tony Wible expects cable
networks will see their overall advertising rates increase by 10
percent to 15 percent, mainly due to their ability to withhold
ad spots and the need to cover growth in programming costs.
Cable's steady rise will be tempered by declines in
first-quarter ratings at some of the biggest networks, including
Viacom's (VIAB.O) Nickelodeon and MTV.
Starcom's Rosen said advertisers may need to look down the
list at smaller cable networks that may be showing growth.
Not unlike the past insurgency from cable networks, this
upfront season also saw the online video industry make its first
concerted formal pitch to the advertising industry via what they
dubbed the "Newfronts."
Hulu, Google Inc's (GOOG.O) YouTube, AOL AOL.N and Yahoo
(YHOO.O) all held "newfront" events to show advertisers their
own original shows around which to sell ad spots, playing up
their potential to reach younger demographics more efficiently
than their television counterparts.
Though online video advertising is growing rapidly -
expected to jump 55 percent to $3.1 billion this year - it will
be many years before these companies have a real impact, said
Horizon Media's Adgate.
"I think they'll get more dollars than they did last year,
but whatever dollars they get is not coming out of TV. That's
still the strongest and best platform for most advertisers."
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Peter
Lauria and Tim Dobbyn)
Lauria and Tim Dobbyn)
((yinka.adegoke@thomsonreuters.com))
