Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at an over two-month low, tracking sliding global equities, as concerns about Spain's troubled banks and a political impasse in Greece shone a spotlight on the euro zone debt crisis.

The IPSA fell a preliminary 0.62 percent, ending below the 4,500 point barrier for the first time since March 7 to end at 4,492.75 points.

Among decliners, heavily weighted fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec fell 0.93 percent, pulp and paper producer CMPC lost 1.02 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines decreased 1.07 percent.