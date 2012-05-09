Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at an
over two-month low, tracking sliding global equities, as
concerns about Spain's troubled banks and a political impasse in
Greece shone a spotlight on the euro zone debt crisis.
The IPSA fell a preliminary 0.62 percent, ending below the
4,500 point barrier for the first time since March 7 to end at
4,492.75 points.
Among decliners, heavily weighted fuel and forestry
conglomerate Copec fell 0.93 percent, pulp and paper
producer CMPC lost 1.02 percent, and flagship carrier
LAN Airlines decreased 1.07 percent.