By Christopher Swann

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Presiding over a bank failure is embarrassing for anyone, but doubly so for bosses who once served as financial policymakers. The woes of Bankia (BKIA.MC). Spain’s fourth-largest bank, cost Rodrigo Rato his job as chairman this week. It’s an ironic twist for a former Spanish economy minister and International Monetary Fund head.

His three-year stint at the multinational lender lasted until October 2007, just as America’s subprime crisis began to take its toll. That left him scope to dispense plenty of advice on the importance of transparency, liquidity and strong underwriting standards as the mortgage crisis deepened.

In fact, early in his tenure Rato boasted of beefing up the fund’s ability to spot looming problems in the banking sector and stressed the need for countries to get regular IMF health checks. It must have been galling indeed when in April this year his former employer strongly hinted that Bankia was itself the biggest threat to Spain’s fiscal wellbeing.

Now the government is taking a 45-percent stake in Bankia. Of course, Rato shouldn’t shoulder all of the blame for its collapse. He inherited a lousy real estate loan book when he took over as chief of predecessor Caja Madrid in January 2010. Still, the merger he arranged with six other struggling savings banks to create Bankia created an even weaker balance sheet.

Still, Rato was perhaps not as reckless as former New Jersey senator and governor Jon Corzine, whose bets on European sovereign debt sank MF Global MFGLQ.PK less than 18 months after taking the helm.

And Rato at least had the good grace to step down, unlike, say, fellow policy wonk Robert Rubin. The former U.S. Treasury secretary and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) boss remained as senior counselor and chairman of the executive committee at Citi (C.N) for almost 10 years as the bank lurched from crisis to crisis before losing billions of dollars on bad mortgages, requiring a double bailout from America’s taxpayers.

Rubin still walked away with more than $100 million for his services, far more than Rato probably received. But the former Spanish politician and IMF head does leave with a similar lesson ringing in his ears: returning to the private sector after years of lecturing from the pulpit of public office can seriously damage your reputation. Let’s hope others prove more adept at learning it.

