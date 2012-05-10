UPDATE 1-Bain replacing KKR in Japan govt-backed bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* Bain, Western Digital in group led by Japan state fund -sources
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at a new over two-month low, falling a preliminary 0.18 percent, as investors remained cautious over the euro zone's fragile debt crisis and booked profits in select shares.
Traders pointed out that the IPSA was unable to break through the psychological 4,500 point barrier, which it fell beneath on Wednesday for the first time since March 7.
Among decliners, heavily weighted fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec lost 1.12, diversified retailer Cencosud fell 0.93 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines decreased 0.79 percent.
* Bain, Western Digital in group led by Japan state fund -sources
June 8 BlackRock Inc said on Thursday it hired Goldman Sachs' Heather Brownlie as its U.S. head of fixed-income ETFs.