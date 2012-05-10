Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at a new over two-month low, falling a preliminary 0.18 percent, as investors remained cautious over the euro zone's fragile debt crisis and booked profits in select shares.

Traders pointed out that the IPSA was unable to break through the psychological 4,500 point barrier, which it fell beneath on Wednesday for the first time since March 7.

Among decliners, heavily weighted fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec lost 1.12, diversified retailer Cencosud fell 0.93 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines decreased 0.79 percent.