* Profit more than doubles on sales, trading gains

* VaR surges in quarter as trading bets turned riskier

* Trading gains reflect improved market conditions

* Shares drop; traders see it related to JPMorgan loss

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, May 11 Improving market conditions helped BTG Pactual (BBTG11.SA), Brazil's largest listed investment bank, more than double profit in the first quarter, as riskier trading bets paid off and offset rising payroll expenses and lower advisory fees.

Brazil's equity capital markets experienced a record inflow of foreign money in January, partly as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis ebbed. In addition, Brazilian policymakers have said that a weak global economy will help tame inflation, signaling that borrowing costs may be cut below the current 9 percent to record lows.

BTG Pactual earned 786 million reais ($401 million) in the quarter, up about 140 percent from a year earlier. Net revenue almost doubled to 1.60 billion reais, bolstered by a 303 percent gain in private equity-related activities and a 170 percent jump in sales and trading of securities.

Both items accounted for more than two-thirds of revenue in the quarter. However, BTG Pactual's profit fell 25 percent from 1.054 billion reais in the fourth quarter.

"In general, our results reflected a better trading environment," Chief Executive André Esteves said in a conference call to discuss earnings. "Naturally, the past quarter showed such outstanding numbers because market conditions got better."

The results are the first since BTG Pactual raised about $1.96 billion from an initial public offering last month. They also reflected the bank's dependence on trading as a source of profit, which some analysts say makes it more vulnerable to market swings, for good or bad.

BTG Pactual said average value-at-risk - a measure of how much money it could lose on an average day - in all assets was 92.1 million reais in the first three months of the year, up from 47.7 million reais a year earlier and 65.6 million reais in the fourth quarter.

Units of BTG Pactual, a blend of common and preferred shares from the investment bank and private equity units, tumbled 3.7 percent to 29.80 reais.

Friday's decline was the steepest intraday drop in three sessions and was likely related to JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy. The disclosure of that loss pushed financial shares down across the globe. [ID:nL1E8GALF5]

Revenue rose in all of BTG's businesses except investment banking as demand for mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advising stalled.

BTG Pactual and Esteves himself have become symbols of Brazil's growing economic might, competing head-to-head with global investment banks in a country with bustling capital markets. The IPO should help the bank continue expanding at home and abroad in coming years.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability in the banking industry, jumped to 35 percent in the first quarter from 18 percent a year earlier and 24 percent in the fourth quarter.

The strong revenue gains allowed BTG Pactual to improve its efficiency ratio - a measure of how costs stack up against revenue - to 33 percent from 42 percent a year ago.

EXPENSES, PANAMERICANO

BTG Pactual has been on a dealmaking binge in Brazil and beyond in recent years as Esteves tries to make it the largest investment bank in emerging markets by 2020.

The bank has spent at least $2.5 billion on acquisitions in real estate, finance and services - all areas that have blossomed in recent years along with Brazil's economy.

Interest income in the consumer finance segment, mainly represented by its stake in Banco PanAmericano BPNM4.SA, posted a shortfall of 21 million reais.

BTG Pactual and state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal [CEF.UL] are shoring up PanAmericano, which almost went bankrupt at the end of 2010 in the face of losses related to accounting fraud.

Expenses rose 57 percent from a year earlier after bonus payments to employees jumped 123 percent to 333 million reais. Fixed compensation such as wages rose 30 percent.

BTG Pactual ramped up provisions on bad loans to 75.96 million reais from 9.55 million reais a year earlier, which Esteves said did not reflect deteriorating quality in the lender's loan book. Provisions have been spiking at the nation's largest banks in recent quarters after defaults jumped in Latin America's largest economy.

($1 = 1.96 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; additional reporting by Cesar Bianconi in São Paulo; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)

