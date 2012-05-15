* Facebook raises IPO price range to $34 - $38 per share
* Facebook says Instagram deal to close in 2012, instead of
Q2 2012
* Internet, social media stocks sharply higher
(Adds details from filing on Instagram deal, share prices of
other Web companies)
By Olivia Oran and Alexei Oreskovic
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Facebook Inc
(FB.O) increased the price range on its initial public offering
an average of 14 percent to raise more than $12 billion, giving
the world's No. 1 social network a valuation potentially
exceeding $100 billion.
The company, founded eight years ago by Mark Zuckerberg in a
Harvard dorm room, raised the target range to between $34 and
$38 per share in response to strong demand, from $28 to $35,
according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday.
That would value Facebook at roughly $93 billion to $104
billion, rivaling the market capitalization of Internet
powerhouses such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), and exceeding that
of Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) and Dell Inc DELL.O combined.
[ID:nL1E8G3JMT]
Facebook also extended the time frame for its $1 billion
acquisition of mobile app maker Instagram, projecting that the
deal would close in 2012 instead of closing in the second
quarter as it had previously indicated.
Facebook provided no reason for the change, though a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission has reached out to Google Inc (GOOG.O)
and Twitter as part of the agency's standard review for deals of
that size.
The price increase indicates intense market demand, which
means Facebook's shares are likely to see a big pop on their
first day of trading on the Nasdaq on Friday, analysts said.
"It's confounding but the evidence is that if companies
raise the range, they will pop more," said Josef Schuster,
founder of Chicago-based financial services firm IPOX Schuster
LLC. "It signals that there is such a strong demand that it will
create a momentum for other investors who want to jump on."
Facebook said in its latest filing that it arrived at the
higher IPO price range after one week of marketing the offering
- part of a cross-country "road show" in which CEO Zuckerberg
has occasionally taken the stage to lay out his vision for the
company's money-making potential and its top priorities.
The Facebook range hike, coupled with strong results from
Internet and social media players Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) and
China's RenRen Inc (RENN.N) overnight, contributed to a dotcom
rally on Wall Street on Tuesday.
Shares of Pandora Media Inc (P.N) were up 6.9 percent at
$10.50 in afternoon trading, while Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) was up 8.3
percent at $8.61. Groupon was up 13.7 percent at $13.33, while
Renren gained 9.5 percent to $6.01. Yelp Inc (YELP.N) stock was
up 7.5 pct at $21.55.
In the biggest-ever IPO to emerge from Silicon Valley,
Facebook will raise $12.1 billion based on the midpoint price of
$36 and the 337.4 million shares on offer, or 12.3 percent of
the company.
At this midpoint, Facebook would be valued at roughly 27
times its 2011 annual revenue, or 99 times earnings. When Google
went public in 2004 at a valuation of $23 billion, it was valued
at 16 times trailing revenue and 218 times earnings. Apple Inc
(AAPL.O), meanwhile, went public in 1980 at a valuation of 25
times revenue and 102 times earnings.
Wall Street had expected Facebook to increase its price
range, with investors eager to get a slice of a strong consumer
brand. The IPO road show began last week and has drawn crowds of
investors from coast to coast.
Facebook plans to close the books on its IPO later on
Tuesday, two days ahead of schedule, a source familiar with the
deal told Reuters on Monday. It is scheduled to price its shares
on Thursday and begin trading on the Nasdaq on Friday.
The IPO is already "well-oversubscribed," which is why the
company will close its books earlier than expected, the source
said. [ID:nL1E8GB19P]
Facebook's capital-raising target far outstrips other big
Internet IPOs. Google raised just shy of $2 billion in 2004,
while last year Groupon tapped investors for $700 million and
Zynga raked in $1 billion.
The IPO comes amid concerns from some investors that
Facebook has not yet figured out a way to make money from an
increasing number of users who access the social network on
mobile devices such as smartphones. Revenue growth from
Facebook's online advertising business has also slowed in recent
months.
Company executives met with prospective investors in Chicago
on Monday and were slated to travel to Kansas City, Missouri,
and Denver, before returning to Facebook's Menlo Park,
California, headquarters.
A host of Wall Street banks are underwriting Facebook's
offering, with Morgan Stanley (MS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) serving as leads. Facebook will trade on
the Nasdaq under the symbol "FB."
(Reporting By Olivia Oran in New York and Alexei Oreskovic in
San Francisco, additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek and Matthew Lewis)
