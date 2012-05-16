NEW YORK May 16 Hedge fund manager Stephen
Mandel said on Wednesday that his hedge fund had opened a new
position in retailer Kohl's Corp.
Mandel, at the annual Sohn Investment Conference in New
York, said he believes the earnings per share could rise north
of $5.50 as Kohl's sees its sale increase at stores that have
been open more than a year.
While Mandel praised certain "pockets" of the equities
market as offering value to investors, he cautioned that while
fixed income investments performed well in 2011, those
investments could disappoint investors over the long-term.