May 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Greece's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'CCC' from 'B-'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has also
been downgraded to 'C' from 'B'. At the same time, the agency
has revised the Country Ceiling to 'B-'.
The downgrade of Greece's sovereign ratings reflects the
heightened risk that Greece may not be able to sustain its
membership of Economic and Monetary Union (EMU). The strong
showing of 'anti-austerity' parties in the 6 May parliamentary
elections and subsequent failure to form a government
underscores the lack of public and political support for the
EU-IMF EUR173bn programme.
In the event that the new general elections scheduled for 17
June fail to produce a government with a mandate to continue
with the EU-IMF programme of fiscal austerity and structural
reform, an exit of Greece from EMU would be probable. A Greek
exit would likely result in widespread default on private sector
as well as sovereign euro-denominated obligations, despite a
moderate sovereign debt service burden following the
restructuring of Greek government bonds in March.
Fitch previously assigned a single 'AAA' Country Ceiling
across all Euro Area Member States (EAMS) reflecting the very
low risk of transfer and convertibility controls being imposed
within EMU and on euro-denominated debt. With exit from EMU a
material and rising risk, Fitch has revised the Country Ceiling
to 'B-' for Greece, which effectively imposes a cap on the
ratings of all issuers and transactions domiciled in Greece. In
the event of a Greek exit from EMU, Fitch would treat the
forcible re-denomination of sovereign and private sector debt
into a new Greek currency as a default event in line with its
Distressed Debt Exchange rating criteria.
As Fitch previously commented (see 'Re-Run Elections Would
Be Critical for Greece, Eurozone', dated 11 May 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com), a Greek exit from EMU would break a
fundamental tenet underpinning Fitch's sovereign and other
ratings in the eurozone as well as exacerbating economic and
financial risks facing other EAMS. Consequently, Fitch would
place all eurozone sovereign ratings on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) following the Greek elections if Fitch assesses that the
risk of a Greek exit from EMU is probable in the near term.
As a result of the revision of the Country Ceiling, 32
structured finance (SF) notes that were rated above 'B-sf' have
been downgraded. All Greek structured finance ratings are now
capped by the Country Ceiling. This means that many tranches
have the same 'B-sf' rating despite the different
characteristics of their structures and collateral portfolios.
Fitch will comment on the relative strengths and weaknesses of
these tranches based on the performance of the underlying
portfolios.
The SF tranches that were previously on RWN have been
maintained on RWN as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the
political situation in Greece. Fitch expects to downgrade these
notes further in the event that an exit of Greece from EMU
becomes probable, as discussed above. Additionally, the ratings
of two tranches that are credit-linked to the sovereign's
Long-term IDR have been downgraded.
