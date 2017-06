Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended at a fresh 3-1/2-month low, dropping for the eighth straight session, on worries about the health of Spain's banks and the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone. The IPSA ended a preliminary 0.84 percent lower, as shipper Vapores dropped 4.26 percent, department store Falabella shed 2.45 percent and flagship carrier LAN Airlines fell 1.61 percent.