By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, May 17 Chile's central bank held its key interest rate CLINTR=ECI steady at 5.0 percent for a fourth month running on Thursday, as a milder-than-expected slowdown counteracts escalating fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.

Markets had expected the rate to be unchanged, and they widely expect the central bank to continue with its "wait-and-see" stance and remain on hold in coming months as it watches how events unravel in Greece and elsewhere in Europe. Some, however, see a rate hike toward the end of the year.

The bank cited risks associated with the euro zone's financial turmoil in its decision to hold the key rate steady, and said the labor market remained tight and economic activity had been above forecast in the first quarter.

Annual inflation was within the bank's 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent tolerance range, and expectations were in line with its target, the bank added.

"Inflation expectations remain around the policy horizon target, though have diminished in the short term, mainly due to lower international oil prices," the bank said.

It made no reference to the local peso CLP=CL, which has depreciated sharply to four-month lows as Greece's woes send jitters through markets.

Chilean inflation slowed in April from March, with the consumer price index CLCPI=ECI rising 0.1 percent, bringing inflation in the 12 months to April to 3.5 percent.[ID:nL1E8G81Y4]

Chile's central bank had considered raising its benchmark interest rate in April, although it ultimately held the rate at 5.0 percent, where it has been since January. The bank's surprise cut in January was the first reduction in 2-1/2 years.

The bank is seen raising the rate to 5.25 percent near the end of the year, according to the bank's latest fortnightly poll of traders and monthly poll of analysts, both published last week. [ID:nL1E8GA1PN] [ID:nL1E8G953T]

"We think the central bank won't move the key rate until current levels of uncertainty ebb and there's more clarity over the future global outlook," said Carlos Milla, head of bonds at Banco Penta in Santiago.

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday he was closely monitoring Europe's turmoil and could activate a pre-prepared economic contingency plan if need be.[ID:nL1E8GH6C9]

The central bank is also seen keeping a close watch on Chinese demand for copper CMCU3, the top export in Chile, which is the world's No. 1 producer of the metal.

The economy in March grew by 0.9 percent from February and expanded by 5.2 percent from the year-earlier month, according to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity CLACTI=ECI, topping market expectations for growth of 4.0 percent. [ID:nL1E8G73Z1]

(With reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner)

