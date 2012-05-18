UPDATE 1-Italian investors take comfort from bank rescue plan
* Italy/Germany yield gap snaps back from 7-wk high (Updates throughout)
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index closed at a fresh 3-1/2-month low, dropping for the ninth session in a row, as investors fret about the fate of Greece in the euro zone and the region's broader deepening debt crisis.
The IPSA ended a preliminary 0.88 percent lower, as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich lost 1.14 percent, department store Falabella shed 2.54 percent and flagship carrier LAN Airlines fell 2.18 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 10.
* Italy/Germany yield gap snaps back from 7-wk high (Updates throughout)
CHICAGO, June 8 The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly crop reports, which have traditionally provided huge shocks to the market, have been met by a shrug in 2017, with price moves and volume muted by the massive supply of grains.