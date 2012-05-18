Overview
-- Bolivia's general government has registered low fiscal deficits and
stronger nominal GDP growth during the past five years.
-- We are raising our sovereign rating on Bolivia to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government's
commitment to prudent fiscal and monetary policies will continue, despite a
fractured political climate.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the long-term
sovereign rating on the Plurinational State of Bolivia to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects the improvement in the government's debt burden coupled
with the country's strengthened external indicators--one of the strongest
among its 'BB' rated peers. The general government debt burden fell to 31% of
GDP in 2011 from 36% of GDP in 2010 due in part to the government's low fiscal
deficit and high nominal GDP growth.
Years of current account surpluses have led to a sharp buildup in Bolivia's
international reserves. This provides the country with an important buffer
against potential external economic shocks, especially given its high
dependence on natural gas and mining exports. Bolivia's international reserves
cover more than 11 months of current account payments, more than 100% of its
financial sector's total deposits and 50% of its GDP. Even if the government's
proposal to use up to $1 billion of the international reserves for
infrastructure projects materializes, the country's external indicators would
remain one of the strongest among the 'BB' rated sovereigns.
The level of dollarization in Bolivia has fallen to just 29% in terms of bank
credit and 36% in terms of deposits in 2011 from almost 90% in both categories
in 2004. Over time, this trend will improve the country's monetary policy's
effectiveness.
In 2011, the general government balance recorded a deficit of 1.1% of GDP.
Strong fiscal revenue flows from both high prices on hydrocarbons and the
higher tax burden on foreign companies operating in the sector underpinned
Bolivia's strong fiscal performance during the past five years. In 2012, we
expect that the general government will post a similar deficit of almost 1% of
GDP--despite higher government revenues--due to increased public spending.
A fragmented political landscape, due to strong divisions among regional,
social, and ethnic lines, continues to constrain the sovereign ratings.
Political tensions remain high because of the entrenched divisiveness between
President Evo Morales and a vociferous, but fragmented, opposition. Partly
because of Bolivia's political landscape, foreign direct investment remains
relatively low. This remains a key structural weakness that constant revisions
to the country's investment policies and nationalization of so-called
strategic sectors of the economy exacerbate.
Another rating constraint is the country's high level of dependence on
revenues from its natural gas and mining sectors. More than 70% of the
country's exports are based on natural gas and minerals and more than 30% of
general government revenues come from these sources.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Bolivia will continue to
adhere to cautious fiscal and monetary policies in coming years, as it has
despite the high level of political turmoil during the past five years. We
expect that low general government deficits will lead to further declines in
the country's debt burden as a percentage of GDP during the next three years.
The ratings could improve further if the political landscape becomes more
conducive to private-sector investment. The ratings could also improve if the
credibility of Bolivia's monetary policy improves due to further
de-dollarization or if general government tax revenues from sources other than
the mining and hydrocarbon sectors increase, making them less dependent on
these sectors with volatile prices.
On the other hand, if there were a deterioration in the political landscape,
which leads to a reversal in cautious macroeconomic policies, the ratings
could come under pressure. Absent corrective fiscal measures, a sharp,
sustained fall in natural gas prices could also harm the ratings.
