Overview -- Bolivia's general government has registered low fiscal deficits and stronger nominal GDP growth during the past five years. -- We are raising our sovereign rating on Bolivia to 'BB-' from 'B+'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government's commitment to prudent fiscal and monetary policies will continue, despite a fractured political climate. Rating Action On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the long-term sovereign rating on the Plurinational State of Bolivia to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects the improvement in the government's debt burden coupled with the country's strengthened external indicators--one of the strongest among its 'BB' rated peers. The general government debt burden fell to 31% of GDP in 2011 from 36% of GDP in 2010 due in part to the government's low fiscal deficit and high nominal GDP growth. Years of current account surpluses have led to a sharp buildup in Bolivia's international reserves. This provides the country with an important buffer against potential external economic shocks, especially given its high dependence on natural gas and mining exports. Bolivia's international reserves cover more than 11 months of current account payments, more than 100% of its financial sector's total deposits and 50% of its GDP. Even if the government's proposal to use up to $1 billion of the international reserves for infrastructure projects materializes, the country's external indicators would remain one of the strongest among the 'BB' rated sovereigns. The level of dollarization in Bolivia has fallen to just 29% in terms of bank credit and 36% in terms of deposits in 2011 from almost 90% in both categories in 2004. Over time, this trend will improve the country's monetary policy's effectiveness. In 2011, the general government balance recorded a deficit of 1.1% of GDP. Strong fiscal revenue flows from both high prices on hydrocarbons and the higher tax burden on foreign companies operating in the sector underpinned Bolivia's strong fiscal performance during the past five years. In 2012, we expect that the general government will post a similar deficit of almost 1% of GDP--despite higher government revenues--due to increased public spending. A fragmented political landscape, due to strong divisions among regional, social, and ethnic lines, continues to constrain the sovereign ratings. Political tensions remain high because of the entrenched divisiveness between President Evo Morales and a vociferous, but fragmented, opposition. Partly because of Bolivia's political landscape, foreign direct investment remains relatively low. This remains a key structural weakness that constant revisions to the country's investment policies and nationalization of so-called strategic sectors of the economy exacerbate. Another rating constraint is the country's high level of dependence on revenues from its natural gas and mining sectors. More than 70% of the country's exports are based on natural gas and minerals and more than 30% of general government revenues come from these sources. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Bolivia will continue to adhere to cautious fiscal and monetary policies in coming years, as it has despite the high level of political turmoil during the past five years. We expect that low general government deficits will lead to further declines in the country's debt burden as a percentage of GDP during the next three years. The ratings could improve further if the political landscape becomes more conducive to private-sector investment. The ratings could also improve if the credibility of Bolivia's monetary policy improves due to further de-dollarization or if general government tax revenues from sources other than the mining and hydrocarbon sectors increase, making them less dependent on these sectors with volatile prices. On the other hand, if there were a deterioration in the political landscape, which leads to a reversal in cautious macroeconomic policies, the ratings could come under pressure. Absent corrective fiscal measures, a sharp, sustained fall in natural gas prices could also harm the ratings. Related Criteria And Research Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Upgraded To From Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Sovereign Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B B+/Positive/B Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BB- B+