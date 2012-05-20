* Companies in bitter patent litigation
* Courts increasingly seeking mediation
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, May 20 The chief executives of
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS)
are used to running the show at their global tech empires, but
they will be in for a different experience when they arrive at a
San Francisco federal courthouse on M ond ay.
Apple's Tim Cook and Samsung's Choi Gee-sung, whose
companies are embroiled in bitter patent litigation, have been
instructed by a federal judge to appear for court-supervised
mediation. A joint court filing in April said that "as directed
by the Court, Apple and Samsung are both willing to participate"
in the discussions. In other words, it was not exactly their
idea.
Courts across the United States are increasingly demanding
that parties in civil disputes take a stab at mediation, and the
federal courts in northern California have been pioneers in
pushing litigants toward various forms of alternative dispute
resolution. Mediation has also become routine in big
intellectual property cases. Last week, for example, a federal
judge in Delaware ordered mediation in a patent dispute between
Apple and Taiwan phone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW).
In some cases, though, courts have taken the effort to a new
level: hauling in the CEOs of big companies to try to work
things out directly. It is the corporate equivalent of therapy,
only in this case, the participants each get to bring a team of
lawyers.
Since lawyers can often get emotional in the heat of
litigation and may grow to dislike each other, bringing a
decision-maker from above the fray makes sense, said Wayne
Brazil, a former U.S. magistrate who founded the federal court's
alternative dispute resolution program in northern California.
Apple and Samsung are fierce rivals as the leading makers of
high-end smartphones and the outcome of their legal battle could
give the winner crucial advantages in the marketplace. Apple has
accused Samsung of "slavishly" copying the iPhone and iPad
through products that run on Google's (GOOG.O) Android operating
system, and Samsung has countersued on claims that Apple
infringed its patents.
The U.S. case, the most closely watched in the global patent
war between the two companies, is set for trial at the end of
July in San Jose, California. Each company denies the other's
allegations of patent infringement.
On Sunday, a top Samsung executive in Seoul said the South
Korean technology company still wanted to resolve differences
with Apple in the legal dispute. [ID:nL4E8GK01I]
"There is still a big gap in the patent war with Apple but
we still have several negotiation options including
cross-licensing," Samsung mobile division chief JK Shin said
before departing for the United States to accompany his boss to
the mediation talks.
The two companies already have had at least one mediation
session, according to court documents. However, it was unclear
whether Cook and Choi attended. A Samsung representative
declined to comment, while Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet
reiterated a prior statement, saying Apple needs to protect its
IP against "blatant copying".
COMPLEX RELATIONSHIP
This week's session, scheduled for two days, will take place
in a federal courtroom 40 miles (64 km) north of Silicon Valley,
in San Francisco's seedy Tenderloin neighborhood. It will be up
to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero -- a bow-tie wearing
extrovert with a reputation for handling complex cases -- to
corral the CEOs and their lawyers toward a settlement.
If Spero senses animosity between the two men, he may
separate them, with the judge shuttling between both sides, said
one lawyer who has participated in mediations with the
magistrate. In that scenario, the lawyer said, one company may
have to set up camp in a room usually used for jury
deliberations, while the other could be in the judge's offices.
"You'll see each other when you're headed to the common
bathroom, but that's about it," said the lawyer, who declined to
be identified because of pending cases. Spero declined to
comment on the mediation.
The relationship between the two companies is complex: While
Samsung's smartphones and tablets run on Android and compete
with Apple's products, Samsung is also a key components supplier
to Apple.
Cook became Apple CEO last year as company co-founder Steve
Jobs wrestled with a terminal illness. Jobs told his biographer
he intended to go "thermonuclear" on Android, but it is unclear
whether Cook shares the same degree of emotion. Choi became
Samsung's leader in 2010.
If Spero senses a rapport between the two men, he may opt to
have them spend more time talking face to face.
Still, a CEO mediation session may only go so far. Last
year, Oracle's Larry Ellison and Google's Larry Page undertook
mediation in their high-stakes intellectual property fight over
Android, but no settlement was reached and a trial in the case
is entering its sixth week.
"I can't imagine that the heads of a major enterprise of
that kind would take any more seriously a decision of that
magnitude, simply because they are in the room together," said
Vaughn Walker, a former northern California federal judge who
now works as a mediator.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846.
(Editing by Amy Stevens, Vicki Allen, Maureen Bavdek and Dale
Hudson)
