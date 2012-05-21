(Adds quote, byline; updates share price)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 21 Facebook Inc's (FB.O) shares slid below their $38 issue price in premarket trading o n Monday as support from underwriters of the initial public offering dissipated after its Friday debut.

The social networking company's debut was marred by a shaky opening on the Nasdaq that will be reviewed by the SEC and a falling share price, which forced lead underwriter Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to defend the $38 price level by purchasing shares on the open market. [ID:nL1E8GI6UI]

"Who knows what this is? Could this be nervousness, could this be people saying 'I am not dealing with this' -- I don’t trust the system," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

"It was just a poorly done deal and it just so happens to be the biggest deal ever for Nasdaq and they pooched it, that’s the bottom line here," he said.

Facebook's shares fell 4.1 percent to $36.65 in premarket Nasdaq trading.

