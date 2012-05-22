(Adds details on results and background)

By Poornima Gupta

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 Dell Inc's DELL.O quarterly revenue fell more than Wall Street's expectations, hurt by weak sales to consumers, large enterprises and government units.

Shares of the world's No. 3 maker of personal computers fell almost 8 percent to $13.90, from a close of $15.08 on Nasdaq. PC makers have struggled with slowing demand as mobile devices such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad erode market share. Dell said revenue in its fiscal first quarter declined 4 percent to $14.4 billion, lower than the average analyst estimate of $14.9 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 43 cents, lower than the average Wall Street estimate of 46 cents.

The company posted net income of $635 million, or 36 cents a share, down from $945 million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2014, the company estimated revenue would rise 2-4 percent from first-quarter levels.

Among the divisions, sales to consumers took a big hit with consumer revenue slipping 12 percent to $3 billion. Sales to large corporations declined 3 percent to $4.4 billion.

