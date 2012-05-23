May 23 Facebook Inc (FB.O), Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, and several banks led by Morgan Stanley (MS.N) were sued by shareholders, who claimed the defendants hid the social networking leader's weakened growth forecasts ahead of its $16 billion initial public offering.

The defendants were accused of concealing from investors during the IPO marketing process "a severe and pronounced reduction" in Facebook revenue growth forecasts, resulting from increased use of its app or website through mobile devices.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, according to a lawyer for the plaintiff.

(Reporting By Dan Levine in San Francisco and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

