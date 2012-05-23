NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. copper futures fell to a fresh 2012 low Wednesday, hit by a mass exodus of risk assets amid doubts that Europe will be able to wrestle its festering debt crisis under control. COMEX copper for July delivery plunged 9.65 cents or 2.8 percent to an early-session trough at $3.3905 per lb, its cheapest level since Dec. 29, 2011. (Reporting By Chris Kelly)