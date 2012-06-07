* Arbitration ruling against Merrill opens window on fight

* Cases stem from BofA purchase of Merrill Lynch

* Former brokers seek deferred compensation

* Issue of whether merger is "good reason" for leaving

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, June 7 Merrill Lynch's approach to fighting more than 1,000 former brokers who claim the firm denied them more than $1 billion in deferred compensation shows no signs of softening.

The second-largest U.S. brokerage was ordered in April to pay $10.2 million to two former brokers who an arbitration panel said were owed compensation Merrill had refused to pay. Merrill was also fined more than $100,000 during the case for what arbitrators deemed abusive and fraudulent conduct.

Merrill immediately went to court to try to get the award overturned on allegations of arbitrator bias.

The unusually detailed arbitration ruling from the case offers a window into the approach lawyers say Merrill has used in the last several years to fight claims from former brokers. It could also provide a look at what hundreds of former brokers pursuing similar claims may face as those cases wind their way through arbitration.

" Merrill has been very aggressive and has tried to make an example of former brokers who dared to question anything 'Mother Merrill' has done," said Steven Caruso of Maddox Hargett & Caruso in New York, a plaintiff's lawyer who represents investors against brokerages and is chairman of a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority advisory group that weighs in on arbitration rules and procedures.

He said that since Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) acquired Merrill, the firm has taken "a scorched earth approach" to broker pay cases.

GOOD REASON

The current cases stem from Merrill's September 2008 merger agreement with Bank of America. At issue are years of deferred compensation held in stock savings plans. That money is typically only paid if a broker stays at the firm for a certain number of years. But brokers also get paid if they leave for "good reason" as defined by the compensation plans.

More than 3,300 brokers left Merrill after the BofA deal and now many of them, after Merrill denied their deferred-pay requests, are pursuing claims that the merger constitutes good reason for collecting their deferred pay.

An internal Merrill analysis cited by a FINRA arbitration panel estimated the firm's total potential "good reason liability exposure" from departing brokers could range from "hundreds of millions" to "several billion" dollars.

Merrill says the cases are without merit.

"Financial advisors who received stock awards understood that they would forfeit any unvested stock if they decided to leave the firm," a Merrill spokesman said on Thursday. "Merrill Lynch’s acquisition by Bank of America alone didn’t trigger any change to that as an acquisition by itself does not provide any basis for these type of claims."

In the 16-page ruling that resulted in a $10.2 million award for two former Merrill brokers, Tamara Smolchek and Meri Ramazio, arbitrators not only disagreed with that stand, but also detailed Merrill's treatment of its brokers and its tactics during the hearings.

Merrill "made fraudulent misrepresentations and withheld information from claimants," the panel said as it explained its decision to award punitive damages of $5 million, "and used other retaliatory and coercive tactics against (brokers) to accomplish its unlawful objective" of withholding pay.

The panel said Merrill fraudulently forced brokers to submit their pay claims to a "sham" committee established to review good-reason claims, but which rejected every claim. The committee provided "no credible documentation" to arbitrators of its procedures to review claims, the panel said.

The panel ordered Merrill to pay the two brokers more than $100,000 for actions that "hindered, disrupted and delayed" the proceedings. One example: Merrill was ordered to deliver a log of documents it believed should be kept confidential. When Merrill didn't do so in 11 days it was given a two-day extension. With the log still not forthcoming, the panel imposed sanctions of $1,000 an hour. Merrill then produced the log and paid $3,500 to the panel.

The panel also cited Merrill's efforts to intimidate Smolchek by bringing up a medical issue after the topic had been barred. The firm had to pay her $10,000 as punishment.

Merrill was "exercising our rights under the process," the bank spokesman said.

Merrill's approach to broker compensation issues have resulted in other recent fines and rebukes.

In January, FINRA fined Merrill $1 million after concluding that the brokerage tried to circumvent FINRA's rules requiring it to submit to FINRA arbitration in pay disputes.

Last year, a California arbitration panel awarded former Merrill broker Bradford Shaffer $3.8 million in a pay dispute and in its ruling said Merrill engaged "in a knowing and aggressive defense" of an "unsupportable position."

Neither case was related to the current deferred pay claims.

A HIGH STAKES CASE

So far, Merrill has settled several current deferred-pay cases, won at least two arbitration cases and has lost twice.

A FINRA arbitration panel in October 2010 awarded $1.2 million to two brokers in a deferred compensation case that first raised questions about Merrill's potential legal exposure.

Then, in an April 3 decision, arbitrators awarded the $10.2 million - $5.2 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages - to Smolchek and Ramazio.

Within an hour of receiving the ruling, Merrill asked a Florida federal court to throw out the decision on grounds that panel chairwoman Bonnie Pearce was biased against the firm. Pearce is married to a lawyer who represented clients against Merrill at least five times and won a $1.3 million award against the firm in 2003.

Merrill said Pearce did not properly disclose her potential conflicts and that the brokerage was not aware of these details until the hearings were underway, according to court documents.

But three weeks ago, Merrill's lawyers disclosed that eight days before the Smolchek hearings began, a Merrill lawyer had printed out pages from Robert Pearce's law firm website detailing his background and his Merrill cases. [ID:nL1E8GEE77]

"Merrill has an uphill battle on its hands," to overturn the award said Thomas Lewis, a New Jersey-based lawyer specializing in broker employment issues, but who is not involved in these deferred pay cases.

Judges rarely overturn arbitration awards and bias is hard to prove, Lewis and other lawyers say.

END GAME

While arbitration rulings do not establish precedent for future cases, a federal judge's comments and reasoning could have direct bearing on hundreds of cases waiting in the wings. If Merrill prevails, other brokers might be deterred from seeing their cases through or filing claims, lawyers for brokers said.

Industry lawyers say Merrill might be better off settling the pending compensation cases quickly and, potentially, by embracing a proposed class-action lawsuit filed in 2008 by Alabama brokers Scott Chambers and John Burnette on behalf of all Merrill advisers with pay claims.

Merrill declined comment on the topic settlement talks. But Florida lawyer Michael Taaffe, who represents Smolchek and about 1,000 other former Merrill brokers, said Merrill has settled a number of his cases that had been scheduled to begin in May and June and that other hearings were postponed to create time to find a resolution.

In April, Merrill asked a Manhattan federal judge for more time to prepare its defense in the proposed class action. A May 21 hearing to certify the class was postponed until late summer.

"They're dying a death by a thousand cuts," said securities lawyer Aegis Frumento, who is not involved in these cases. "I'd think they would be better off seeking a global resolution."

(Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Tim Dobbyn)

