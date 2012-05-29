(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

By Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta

MEDELLIN, Colombia May 29 Bancolombia (BIC.CN)(CIB.N) is considering acquisitions in Latin America when the right opportunity becomes available, its chief executive said, and it may use capital markets for financing if necessary.

Colombia's biggest lender is on the lookout for strong acquisitions of brokerages, fiduciary funds and banks from Mexico to Chile, Carlos Raul Yepes said in an interview for the Reuters Latin America Summit. No purchase is imminent, he said.

"Our strategy is not to wait and see what's being sold, it's to go and look for what we want ... We would wait to buy when acquisitions are at the right price."

The bank's sale in the first quarter of almost $1 billion in shares and record bond sales last year have set Bancolombia up to acquire regional assets without needing to raise new financing, Yepes said, "but if something big came along, that we don't already have, we always have the facility to go to the public markets."

The bank's board on Monday night agreed to issue up to 3 billion pesos ($1.63 billion) in local bonds though it didn't say what the funds would be used for or when they would be sold.

"The issuance will be made by Bancolombia according to the opportunities the market might offer, the need for resources and the managing of the balance," it said in a statement to the nation's securities regulator.

In the Reuters interview, conducted on Friday, Yepes reflected on how much faster it is to raise capital now than in the past. When Bancolombia issued American Depositary Receipts in 1995 it took almost a year to raise $72 million.

"We just raised close to $1 billion in three hours," he said of the shares issue earlier this year.

Colombia is emerging from almost half a century of war and foreign investors are flooding its financial sector to tap the newly won stability, growing numbers of banking clients and increasing consumer spending.

"Acquisitions are always on the radar for companies like Bancolombia," said Jose Fernando Restrepo, head of economic investigations at brokerage Interbolsa. "Buying overseas banks would give it bigger income diversification."

Bancolombia in 2007 paid $900 million for a bank in El Salvador.

While the United States and many European countries struggle to shore up their fiscal accounts, Colombia's financial management, buoyant economy and security advances were rewarded last year with a coveted investment grade.

Colombia lost its investment rating over a decade ago after a financial crisis that shuttered banks and left many households laden with debt. The higher rating comes on the heels of military victories against the rebels that heralded a wave of foreign investment, both direct and portfolio.

The confidence also brought a slew of new middle class customers to Colombian banks, which increased lending for big-ticket items like cars and real estate, prompting stern words from the central bank that residents are becoming too indebted.

Policymakers raised the benchmark interest rate 225 basis points before holding it at 5.25 percent - for a third time on Monday - in a bid to stem inflationary pressure and cool the pace of lending. The government said earlier this month it would adopt additional reserve requirements on new consumer credit to improve bank portfolios as the size of past due loans increased.

Yepes said he supports government moves to ease bank credit, which is now beginning to slow.

"Colombia has learned from what happened in 1998, learned from the global Asian crisis, learned from the crisis of 2008 - that hit us hard - and so we back entirely the central bank and the finance ministry because they are capable of anticipating a cycle in the economy."

Colombian consumer credit grew 25 percent in 2011 versus the previous year.

"The measures are opportune and aimed at slowing consumer spending," Yepes said from the bank's plush offices in Medellin.

EUROPE POLARIZED

Yepes reckons Colombia is in better shape now than during the 2008 world financial crisis to face fallout from Europe's economic troubles, though he is worried about how Europe's "polarized" political environment could morph into legislation that would affect trade in Latin America, and Bancolombia.

"There is a marked polarization in European society; the wounds of the past haven’t been healed ... My big worry is that this continues to deepen and eventually it turns into legislation or it turns into subsidies or protectionism or trade barriers and finally it impacts us," he said.

"A financial institution like Bancolombia is a proxy for the economy."

Bancolombia is the banking arm of Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, Colombia's biggest conglomerate that is built around one hundred or so businesses ranging from financial services to cement and processed foods. Each unit is a partner of the other. Bancolombia's shares have fallen 0.8 percent in the past 12 months on the IGBC Index which has gained 3.7 percent. Its net income rose 16 percent in 2011 to $935 million.

Yepes said Wall Street is beginning to raise concerns about Brazil, its banking system and economy.

"In circles in New York they are talking about what’s happening with Brazilian banks, what’s happening with the Brazilian economy. So far we don’t know if its part of a cycle or a tendency.

"If something happens in Brazil, that’s a problem."

