In May 27 story corrects and replaces headline to clarify there
was no evidence of a "clash" between the New York Times Co CEO
and the company chairman's girlfriend in the New York magazine
article on which the article was based
May 27 Arthur Sulzberger Jr.'s new girlfriend
and the New York Times Co's declining business led to
the ousting of Janet Robinson as the newspaper company's chief
executive in December.
A New York magazine article published this week reconstructs
the events that led to Robinson's departure after 28 years of
service, working her way up from advertising sales to the corner
office in 2004, becoming Sulzberger's most trusted lieutenant in
the process.
The article is based on interviews with more than 30 sources
described as "intimately familiar with different aspects of the
Times' business."
Robinson chafed at Sulzberger's increasing preoccupation
with his girlfriend Claudia Gonzalez. Robinson felt Gonzalez
either took Sulzberger's attention away from company business
for long stretches of time or inserted herself into it at her
expense, the magazine reported.
A New York Times spokesman and Janet Robinson declined to
comment. Sulzberger did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. An automatic e-mail response from Gonzalez said she was
traveling in the Himalayas with "almost no access to e-mail or
phone."
Tempting as it is to pin Robinson's dismissal on Gonzalez,
the overarching issue is the ravaged newspaper business and its
impact on the Ochs-Sulzberger family's financial comfort.
Declining advertising revenue, a plummeting stock - Times Co
shares dropped 80 percent during Robinson's tenure - and the
three-year absence of a dividend eroded Robinson's job security.
Indeed, according to the article, the lack of a dividend has
created such a feeling of discontent inside the Ochs-Sulzberger
family that two years ago it hired Relative Solutions, a company
that specializes in disputes inside wealthy families, for
counseling.
Relative Solutions did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
It was Robinson's differing views on the digital future of
the and the prospects of other Times properties that also led to
her departure.
As such, when Robinson clashed first with Martin Nisenholtz,
the Times Co's respected digital leader, and then Michael
Golden, a first cousin of Sulzberger who wanted a broader
mandate at the company, Sulzberger didn't have the stomach to
defend her.
For instance, Robinson argued the company should wait to
sell the Globe until its figures for fees charged to website
visitors were available, believing that if good enough, they
could get a better price. But Sulzberger's cousin Michael
Golden, who is vice chairman of the company, advocated selling
it right away.
According to the article, Robinson's dismissal was not
unanimous: At least two board members were against her removal.
But the majority eventually won out and Robinson was fired on
December 9. Times Co employees didn't find out until six days
later.
Neither Nisenholtz nor Golden immediately responded to
requests for comment.