May 29 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday said:

* US short index investment in commodities rose $5.4 billion to $102.2 billion in April

* US long index investment in commodities rose $5.3 billion to $308.1 billion

* US index net length in commodity markets fell $0.1 billion to $205.9 billion

To see the CFTC data, click on: