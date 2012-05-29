SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
May 29 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday said:
* US short index investment in commodities rose $5.4 billion to $102.2 billion in April
* US long index investment in commodities rose $5.3 billion to $308.1 billion
* US index net length in commodity markets fell $0.1 billion to $205.9 billion
BRASILIA, June 8 After its chief judge urged his peers to consider Brazil's political stability, the country's top electoral court on Thursday excluded testimony of engineering company executives in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer