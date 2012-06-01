* Nintendo's new console to take center stage
* 45,000 videogame industry-watchers converge on L.A.
* $78.5 bln industry in a slump
By Liana B. Baker
June 1 Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.OS has more to
prove than ever when it takes the wraps off its highly
anticipated “Wii U” gaming console at next week's "E3," the
$78.5 billion videogame industry's most important yearly trade
show.
Gamers and Wall Street analysts alike will be closely
watching for the next salvos from Nintendo, Sony Corp (6758.T)
and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) - the "big three" of console
manufacturers who have been at war for the past decade.
The main story line at the Electronic Entertainment Expo or
E3, to be held in Los Angeles from June 5 to 7, is to what
extent Nintendo's new version of the Wii console might help the
Japanese company's battle to reclaim its crown in an industry
that is struggling to grow.
Nintendo's back is against the wall, said Jesse Divnich,
consultant and analyst at research firm EEDAR.
The Asian gaming company - whose long-held position as the
videogame industry leader has been usurped in recent years by
Microsoft's Xbox - is pinning its hopes on the new
touchscreen-enabled device to breathe new life into both
hardware and software gaming sales.
The original iteration of the motion-gaming console sent
shock waves through the industry six years ago, but since then
Nintendo has been fighting a strong challenge from upstart
casual gaming companies hitching a ride on Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O)
iPad.
More than 45,000 analysts, retailers, investors and
reporters are expected to attend E3, and they are hoping that
Nintendo - creator of the "Super Mario" franchise - will
disclose the price and other details of the Wii U.
Analyst Divnich said Nintendo would be wise to focus on
showcasing its legacy titles that have pop culture recognition -
such as "Super Mario," "Donkey Kong" and "Zelda" - on its new
console.
"They should really play it safe and give us a reason to get
excited over the Wii U," he said.
In 2011, Nintendo launched the 3DS handheld device to
disappointing initial sales in part because at first it lacked
new versions of its top games.
LOW EXPECTATIONS
Last year, Nintendo President Satoru Iwata's pitch for a
prototype Wii U fell flat, sending the company's shares
tumbling. He will have to make amends this year by identifying
who is the device's target audience - core gamers who like to
play shooter games, or the casual audience that bowled in their
living rooms and swung virtual golf clubs when the Wii was
introduced in 2006.
Investors are expecting to be disappointed by the Wii U,
said Mizuho Securities analyst Takeshi Koyama. Nintendo shares
are trading just over 9,000 yen ($115.35), lows not seen since
November 2003.
The market has begun to accept the possibility that "the
situation is going to get worse after this year's E3," Koyama
said in Tokyo.
Macquarie analysts disagreed, however, saying it will take a
couple of years to show clearly whether the Wii U is a success
or failure. And with $14 billion in cash, much of it made from
the boon supplied by the original Wii, Nintendo has plenty of
runway to gamble.
While the Wii U controller resembles a tablet and contains a
screen that can also display games on TV screens, it faces tough
competition from Apple's iPad, whose processing speeds get
faster with each iteration, making it more attractive to both
hardcore and casual gamers.
"They need to communicate how it's relevant in the tablet
world," said Joe Minton, president of DDM, a videogame industry
consultancy and talent agency.
To convince the masses to open their wallets, Minton said
Nintendo must produce an "aha moment," similar to when consumers
first saw how the Wii could be used for types of game play that
could not be found anywhere else. The Wii eventually sold 95
million units, making it one of the most successful videogame
products in history.
THE ROAD AHEAD
Nintendo's new console is being welcomed by a sluggish
industry in desperate need of a boost. Microsoft's Xbox 360 is
seven years old and Sony's PlayStation is only a year younger,
and both companies are expected to show off how their older
devices can be used at home to watch movies, TV and music at
this year's conference rather than introduce new hardware.
"As an investor, the introduction of new hardware grows the
user base, and that’s kind of exciting," said Ted Pollak,
portfolio manager of the videogame-focused EE Fund.
Talk about the so-called next generation of consoles, even
without prototypes, will be abundant in hallways and hotel
lobbies during E3. Analysts expect Microsoft and Sony to release
new consoles in the next two years, which means they need to
strike deals with videogame developers now.
Before their new consoles appear, however, publishers such
as Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) and Electronic Arts (EA.O) are
tasked with drumming up interest in new games for the old
consoles. Both companies will be touting online extensions for
their biggest games as they try to squeeze more money from
gamers, who now pay monthly fees to play on the Internet instead
of just making a one-time $60 purchase on a game disc.
As the industry changes, so do the attendees at E3. Gree Inc
(3632.T), the Japanese developer with an online games network,
will be taking up prime real estate on the show floor while
Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O), which went public in December, is making its
first official appearance at the show.
Zynga's shares are trading at 40 percent below their offer
price since the FarmVille creator went public. In meeting rooms
adorned with posters of its games, the company will plug the
Zynga platform, a fledgling game service it rolled out that it
hopes will reduce its dependence on Facebook Inc (FB.O).
"We don't have a big flashy show presence - it's all
business. We are focused on finding and signing partners to
publish on our platform," said Rob Dyer, head of partner
publishing at Zynga.
But for the old guard at E3, flashier may be better since it
is becoming harder and pricier to produce hit games that players
are willing to buy.
"E3 is about showing why the videogame industry is still
relevant and why it's still worth it for consumers to spend a
premium price point of $60 on games," EEDAR's Divnich said.
($1 = 78.03 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak in San Francisco and Tim
Kelly in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Lauria and Matthew Lewis)
