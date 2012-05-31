* Economy's cyclical weakness can be reversed, she says

CLEVELAND, May 31 The Federal Reserve's easy-money policy stance remains appropriate because the U.S. economy continues to show much cyclical weakness, which can ultimately be reversed, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto, who has a vote at the central bank this year on U.S. monetary policy, said "structural" changes to the labor market - which could keep the jobless rate permanently higher - are likely less pronounced than "cyclical" changes that can be repaired in part by policy decisions.

"It is challenging to assess how much of the weakness in labor markets and tightness in capacity utilization is structural and, therefore, not reversible with broad-based economic growth," Pianalto said at a National Association for Business Economics event.

"Nonetheless, my current assessment is that the real economy continues to show considerable cyclical weakness," she said. "This assessment, along with my outlook for moderate growth and subdued inflation, calls for today’s highly accommodative monetary policy."

The Fed in late 2008 slashed benchmark U.S. interest rates to near zero and has since bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities in an unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive the economy after the worst recession in decades.

Yet the recovery, especially in jobs, has been slow and economic growth has been erratic, leading the Fed to say it expects to keep rates "exceptionally low" at least through late 2014. The Fed repeated that conditional pledge in April, a month in which the U.S. jobless rate was 8.1 percent.

"If there is a substantial change in the economic outlook, or risks to the outlook, then the (2014) guidance would change appropriately," Pianalto said.

Fed officials next meet to decide policy on June 19-20.

On Wednesday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren called for the Fed to take further policy steps to help lower unemployment, in part to stave off permanent damage to the labor market.

Though the jobless rate has fallen steadily from 9.1 percent in August, jobs growth slowed sharply in March and April. The participation rate, which measures the portion of Americans working or looking for work, was at a 30-year low as more people dropped out.

The May jobs report is due from the government on Friday.

Policy must evolve with "estimates for structural and cyclical impacts of the recession," Pianalto said. "Above all, in these uncertain times, I think it is important to keep an open mind and take a balanced approach to meeting our dual mandate" of maximum employment and stable prices.

She repeated her expectations for moderate growth "slightly above 2.5 percent" this year and "around 3 percent" in the next two years, and for inflation to run "very close" to 2 percent, which is the Fed's stated target, through 2014.

