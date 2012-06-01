TOKYO, June 1 Major shareholders of Japanese
chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp received the firm's
restructuring plan on Friday, but reiterated that they were
still not willing to provide capital support, sources familiar
with the matter said.
Renesas, the world's fifth largest chipmaker and a product
of successive mergers of the chip divisions of Mitsubishi
Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp
, plans to raise more than 100 billion yen ($1.26
billion) in fresh capital and cut at least 12,000 jobs, sources
told Reuters last month.
Sources said Renesas president Yasushi Akao visited all
three companies personally and presented the firm's plan on
Friday, which includes sweeping job cuts and fund raising.
Mitsubishi Electric and NEC are not considering providing
capital support to Renesas at this time, sources said.
A source said Hitachi would not disclose its stance on the
matter.
NEC, which has struggled with steep losses in its mobile
handset and IT hardware businesses, has previously said that it
was not considering additional capital support for Renesas.
Mitsubishi Electric, whose earnings along with Hitachi have
been bolstered by strong results in the infrastructure business
and by limited exposure to consumer electronics, said last month
that Renesas' shareholders were prepared to offer support.
The three companies will discuss the restructuring plan this
month and Renesas aims to announce the final turnaround plan by
July.
Renesas, which logged a bigger-than-expected net loss for
the year ended March 31, is struggling to survive as it faces
higher costs and stiff overseas competition.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)